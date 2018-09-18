Please accept our apology. We know we’ve already covered Chris Cillizza being a hack today, but we can’t let this one go.

CBS News’ Mark Knoller relayed Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

Pres Trump says he still hasn't spoken to Judge Kavanaugh, but says he knows he has @POTUS' support. Pres is critical of Dems and @SenFeinstein for handling of allegation against Kavanaugh. Says FBI doesn't want to reopen its background investigation. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2018

And this was Cillizza’s takeaway:

No big deal: Just the president telling the FBI to ignore an allegation of sexual assault https://t.co/lvO8w9ccOm — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 18, 2018

Sorry, what?

You simply cannot be taken seriously. https://t.co/FkBG1iY9jH — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) September 18, 2018

This is, and I know it will shock you all when I say this, Chris Cillizza not knowing what he's actually talking about. https://t.co/WIC5ymW4BY — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 18, 2018

THAT'S NOT WHAT HAPPENED. How bad can you be at this whole "facts" thing? https://t.co/81YYKy71bj — Meech (@michi83) September 18, 2018

Uh. The FBI said it first, you hack. https://t.co/RHpeIBY5Ua — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

"telling the FBI"? Tweet says "[Trump] Says FBI doesn't want to reopen…" didn't the FBI already say they would not be investigating? I don't trust Pres. Trump at all, but I don't see how this is accurate. Do you have a quote of his actual words? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 18, 2018

Here it is:

Trump's actual words on Kavanaugh and FBI: "I don't think the FBI really should be involved because they don't want to be involved; if they wanted to be I would certainly do that, but as you know they say this is not really their thing."https://t.co/tq4OX2DbVV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 18, 2018

That’s definitely not what Chris Cillizza said Trump said.

The FBI already said they were not going to investigate considering there was no mention of a federal crime being committed. You hack. — Matt (@KSU_MASH) September 18, 2018

You have the timeline wrong. The FBI said this morning that they weren't going to investigate. Trump is relaying what the FBI said this morning. I don't expect you to correct this. https://t.co/RHpeIBY5Ua — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

This is a lie. He didn’t say that. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 18, 2018

This is so dishonest. https://t.co/y3ti9W71rH — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2018

have you ever been such a genius top political analyst that you quote-tweeted the tweet showing you're lying pic.twitter.com/AgdARVkMs2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 18, 2018

Where in @CillizzaCNN clearly lies about what Trump said (I watched in live, he said no such thing). Curious if @chucktodd thinks this is another one of those "IT IS FOX'S FAULT" moments. https://t.co/atsUlGyTav — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2018

Oh Chris, you already KNOW FBI declined to investigate a none crime with no evidence, passed time limits, and out of their jurisdiction. Why are you pushing so many lies? — Deedee71 (@orangecone21) September 18, 2018

Hey, it’s a living.

The FBI made that decision on its own. Not sure how you could possibly interpret his statement that way in good faith. — Mike Smith (@nyyb4life) September 18, 2018

Chris Cillizza doesn’t give a damn about good faith. Mr. Reporters-Don’t-Root-For-A-Side has an agenda to push and he won’t let anything stand in his way. Especially the truth.

No big deal: just a CNN journalist lying. Again. https://t.co/CHdDRIAy7Q — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 18, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.