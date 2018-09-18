Please accept our apology. We know we’ve already covered Chris Cillizza being a hack today, but we can’t let this one go.

CBS News’ Mark Knoller relayed Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

And this was Cillizza’s takeaway:

Sorry, what?

Here it is:

That’s definitely not what Chris Cillizza said Trump said.

Hey, it’s a living.

Chris Cillizza doesn’t give a damn about good faith. Mr. Reporters-Don’t-Root-For-A-Side has an agenda to push and he won’t let anything stand in his way. Especially the truth.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

