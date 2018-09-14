We’d tell the New York Times to call their office, but the hackery is coming from inside the house. So it wouldn’t do them any good.

After beclowning themselves in epic fashion over the pricey curtains in Nikki Haley’s residence — curtains Haley did not buy — they’ve got a monster cleanup job ahead of them. The job is reportedly underway now:

Spox for @nytimes tells me that editors "are reviewing" the @nikkihaley curtain story. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 14, 2018

This is the story where headline said Haley spent 50k + on curtains that were decided on during the Obama admin https://t.co/HrPtoUxbFa — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 14, 2018

“Reviewing” the story.

LOL https://t.co/12Iri0LRDD — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2018

My eyes just rolled out of my head and down the hall….. https://t.co/FBQLSDaG6E — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 14, 2018

Now, we’re no Real Journalists or anything, but their procedure seems … off.

Just now? — Nick Brown (@nwbvt) September 14, 2018

Show’s over, New York Times. It’s curtains for you.