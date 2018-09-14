We’d tell the New York Times to call their office, but the hackery is coming from inside the house. So it wouldn’t do them any good.
After beclowning themselves in epic fashion over the pricey curtains in Nikki Haley’s residence — curtains Haley did not buy — they’ve got a monster cleanup job ahead of them. The job is reportedly underway now:
Spox for @nytimes tells me that editors "are reviewing" the @nikkihaley curtain story.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 14, 2018
This is the story where headline said Haley spent 50k + on curtains that were decided on during the Obama admin https://t.co/HrPtoUxbFa
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 14, 2018
“Reviewing” the story.
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2018
My eyes just rolled out of my head and down the hall….. https://t.co/FBQLSDaG6E
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 14, 2018
Now, we’re no Real Journalists or anything, but their procedure seems … off.
Just now?
— Nick Brown (@nwbvt) September 14, 2018
So they didn't already? https://t.co/WzVvZTW26P
— EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 14, 2018
Maybe the editors should have “reviewed” BEFORE publishing the story.
— John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) September 14, 2018
Always a strong move after publication https://t.co/YJpFueARZG
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 14, 2018
Don’t hey have editors to review it before publishing https://t.co/HsPzKDxBeZ
— Mujahed (@kebejay) September 14, 2018
they're supposed to do that *before* it's published https://t.co/6zFgS2gvZJ
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 14, 2018
Pro tip: that's what they're supposed to do before the story gets posted pic.twitter.com/6quwBLEjrW
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 14, 2018
Shouldn’t they do that before the story is published?
— Philippe (@CA_Sprinkles) September 14, 2018
Aren't they supposed to do that BEFORE publishing it?
— Lisa (@Lisa_L_Reynolds) September 14, 2018
Maybe they should start doing that before they hit the tweet button? https://t.co/3NIKX2sX6w
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 14, 2018
I'm pretty sure that's supposed to be done before the story is reported.
What a disgrace.
— Jim (@AGOPPundit) September 14, 2018
Show’s over, New York Times. It’s curtains for you.