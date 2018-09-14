We’d tell the New York Times to call their office, but the hackery is coming from inside the house. So it wouldn’t do them any good.

After beclowning themselves in epic fashion over the pricey curtains in Nikki Haley’s residence — curtains Haley did not buy — they’ve got a monster cleanup job ahead of them. The job is reportedly underway now:

“Reviewing” the story.

Now, we’re no Real Journalists or anything, but their procedure seems … off.

Show’s over, New York Times. It’s curtains for you.

