Amy Siskind knows something we don’t. She knows that Brett Kavanaugh is a wannabe rapist:

Allllrighty then.

Where’s her evidence that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape anyone? Probably with her evidence that Zina Bash is a white supremacist.

So we’re still going with the bogus birth control thing, too, huh?

Um, they’re “go-to words” because they’re accurate. The allegations against Kavanaugh are just that: allegations. Made by an anonymous woman whose story has not been corroborated by anyone. As yet, said allegations are unproven, because there is no proof that Kavanaugh raped or tried to rape anyone.

Amy needs to put a full stop on the crazy train she’s riding.

