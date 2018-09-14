Amy Siskind knows something we don’t. She knows that Brett Kavanaugh is a wannabe rapist:

YOU CANNOT SERIOUSLY TELL ME THAT ANY SENATOR WILL STAND BEHIND A MAN WHO ATTEMPTED RAPE TO BE ON THE HIGHEST COURT IN OUR LAND! FULL STOP NO!!!! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 14, 2018

Allllrighty then.

And your proof is what, precisely? — Lady H (@Hecate40) September 14, 2018

Where’s her evidence that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape anyone? Probably with her evidence that Zina Bash is a white supremacist.

Who attempted rape and is against use of birth control? — Gayle W 🔥 MN03 (@gaylewerner) September 14, 2018

So we’re still going with the bogus birth control thing, too, huh?

"Allegedly" & "unproven" will be their go-to words — Mark C. Walton (@ChileboyNJ) September 14, 2018

Um, they’re “go-to words” because they’re accurate. The allegations against Kavanaugh are just that: allegations. Made by an anonymous woman whose story has not been corroborated by anyone. As yet, said allegations are unproven, because there is no proof that Kavanaugh raped or tried to rape anyone.

Perhaps there are a few steps we should take between "2nd hand media reports about a letter regarding alleged events from 35 years ago by an unknown person" and this…. https://t.co/S95ld3fCjz — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 14, 2018

GP "Amy Siskind held me down and attempted to force herself on me during a party in high school 35 years ago." <= me, an anonymous account Still OK with your standard now? How about if you lose your job(s) and all the trappings associated with it? Or do you now want due process? https://t.co/PABrMXYZ14 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 14, 2018

Amy needs to put a full stop on the crazy train she’s riding.

Calm down — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) September 14, 2018

AHOY, BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES, RUDDER AMIDSHIPS, HOIST THE MIZZENMAST, FULL STOP https://t.co/x7WC9l1SOC — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 14, 2018

Amy is insane. Full Stop. https://t.co/80y9a0mUbc — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 14, 2018