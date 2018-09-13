Oh man … Dana Perino’s gonna love this. Check out Candace Owens’ latest iteration of her “The New York Times’ Anonymous Op-Ed is Coming from Inside the House” theory:
Plot twist: New York Times anonymous op-ed was written by @sarahjeong.
Because Trump is white and therefore needs to be cancelled.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2018
Well, that’s certainly a theory.
Ouch… show us the facts to spread it like fire!
— Eric Bonillo (@EricBonillo) September 13, 2018
Source?
— Cyborg Superman (@CyborgSuperman3) September 13, 2018
Source? Could be a big scoop.
— Robert Villegas (@RobertVillega18) September 13, 2018
Candace doesn’t need facts or sources. She feels it in her bones or something.
and they say there are no conservative comedians pic.twitter.com/Z2brOdoPgf
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018
LOL.