Oh man … Dana Perino’s gonna love this. Check out Candace Owens’ latest iteration of her “The New York Times’ Anonymous Op-Ed is Coming from Inside the House” theory:

Plot twist: New York Times anonymous op-ed was written by @sarahjeong. Because Trump is white and therefore needs to be cancelled. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2018

Well, that’s certainly a theory.

Ouch… show us the facts to spread it like fire! — Eric Bonillo (@EricBonillo) September 13, 2018

Source? — Cyborg Superman (@CyborgSuperman3) September 13, 2018

Source? Could be a big scoop. — Robert Villegas (@RobertVillega18) September 13, 2018

Candace doesn’t need facts or sources. She feels it in her bones or something.

and they say there are no conservative comedians pic.twitter.com/Z2brOdoPgf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 13, 2018

LOL.