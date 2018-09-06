Just in case anyone was wondering, Rick Perry says he didn’t write that infamous “anonymous op-ed” in the New York Times:

I am not the author of the New York Times OpEd, nor do I agree with its characterizations. Hiding behind anonymity and smearing the President of the United States does not make you an "unsung hero", it makes you a coward, unworthy of serving this Nation. — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) September 6, 2018

Not sure anyone thought it was Rick Perry, but OK. Glad we’ve cleared this up.