Just in case you’d forgotten, Omarosa Manigault Newman is still around. Following today’s “anonymous op-ed” in the New York Times supposedly written by a member of Trump’s administration, Omarosa took the opportunity to remind us that she hasn’t fallen off the face of the earth just yet. And to plug her book, of course:

I give clues to who from inside 45’s WH wrote the @nytimes Op-Ed on page ((330)) of Unhinged.#SilentArmy #PrayForTheBear pic.twitter.com/VT3fqIBHi0 — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) September 5, 2018

OK …

How is that a clue – unless it's a family member there's nothing that identifies the person beyond what was in the NYT description. — Liran Kapoano (@kapoano) September 5, 2018

You’ve been an enormous help, Omarosa. As usual.

Why don't you just tell us. — Deedee (@Dontatmereally) September 5, 2018

Because she doesn’t have any idea what she’s talking about.