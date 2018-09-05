Just in case you’d forgotten, Omarosa Manigault Newman is still around. Following today’s “anonymous op-ed” in the New York Times supposedly written by a member of Trump’s administration, Omarosa took the opportunity to remind us that she hasn’t fallen off the face of the earth just yet. And to plug her book, of course:

OK …

Trending

You’ve been an enormous help, Omarosa. As usual.

Because she doesn’t have any idea what she’s talking about.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cluesDonald Trumpnew york timesOmarosaOmarosa Manigault Newmanop-edTrump administration