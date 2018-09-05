OK, so, remember that time we said that Matt Yglesias made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look smart by comparison? Well, we take it back:

Our future is a shared responsibility. This woman putting it all on the line for healthcare, women & LGBT+ rights is @lsarsour. The far right constantly maligns her w/ false attacks + threats of violence. Yet here she is, as always, fighting for everything our flag represents. https://t.co/QR4rYnclLt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018

Oh, honey.

The same Linda Sarsour who touted the virtues of Sharia law? The same Linda Sarsour who hangs out with Louis Farrakhan and preaches anti-Semitism? The same Linda Sarsour who said FGM victims who criticize should have their vaginas taken away? That Linda Sarsour?

You cannot be serious. — Rebecca Dyson (@beckady) September 5, 2018

What is wrong with you????????? — Charlotte Romero (@charromero1) September 5, 2018

It’s hard to take her seriously as a women’s rights & LGBT activist when she openly supports sharia law. — Domenico Smarto (@dSammartino410) September 5, 2018

I want to respect you, but I think you should look deeper into who Sarsour really is and what she believes. Btw, I am a liberal and a progressive and still I find her views repugnant. https://t.co/gyVXl3KkKg — Shalom Planet 🇮🇱 (@shalomplanet) September 5, 2018

I am so disappointed — Mekailemmanuel (@mekailemmanuel) September 5, 2018

I'm not on the far right, I support you Ms. Ocasio, but I'm not sure Ms. Sarsour is someone you should be putting your weight behind. — @poetgrrl (@poetgrrl298) September 5, 2018

Gonna disagree with you here. Sarsour's open and unapologetic association with anti-Semites like Farrakhan as well as her advocacy of sharia law make her a con and a fraud in the progressive movement. There's no place for bigotry or theocracy in a free and equitable society. — Steven Hunter (@swhunter1980) September 5, 2018

Oh how big of you @Ocasio2018 … your endorsing a known supporter of terrorism and hates Jews 👍 awesome — Jon Handler (@ColumbusOHBail) September 5, 2018

She’s a radical anti-Semite. Disgusting. — Ellison B. (@PatedBears) September 5, 2018

Are you crazy? She supports Sharia law! When sharia law proponents aren't stoning women to death for letting themselves get raped, they're throwing homosexuals off buildings. — Punching Hitlers With Nik! (@KatyCrypt) September 5, 2018

Every time I thought you already jumped the shark you go and do it again — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Bhoy_Dave) September 5, 2018

Can’t wait to see what she’ll do tomorrow.

