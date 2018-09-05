OK, so, remember that time we said that Matt Yglesias made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look smart by comparison? Well, we take it back:

Oh, honey.

The same Linda Sarsour who touted the virtues of Sharia law? The same Linda Sarsour who hangs out with Louis Farrakhan and preaches anti-Semitism? The same Linda Sarsour who said FGM victims who criticize should have their vaginas taken away? That Linda Sarsour?

Can’t wait to see what she’ll do tomorrow.

***

