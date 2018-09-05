OK, so, remember that time we said that Matt Yglesias made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look smart by comparison? Well, we take it back:
Our future is a shared responsibility.
This woman putting it all on the line for healthcare, women & LGBT+ rights is @lsarsour.
The far right constantly maligns her w/ false attacks + threats of violence.
Yet here she is, as always, fighting for everything our flag represents. https://t.co/QR4rYnclLt
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018
Oh, honey.
Oh Alex. No. https://t.co/QMChV2F10C
— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 5, 2018
The same Linda Sarsour who touted the virtues of Sharia law? The same Linda Sarsour who hangs out with Louis Farrakhan and preaches anti-Semitism? The same Linda Sarsour who said FGM victims who criticize should have their vaginas taken away? That Linda Sarsour?
— We Are Worthy (@BigWorthy) September 5, 2018
You cannot be serious.
— Rebecca Dyson (@beckady) September 5, 2018
What is wrong with you?????????
— Charlotte Romero (@charromero1) September 5, 2018
It’s hard to take her seriously as a women’s rights & LGBT activist when she openly supports sharia law.
— Domenico Smarto (@dSammartino410) September 5, 2018
I want to respect you, but I think you should look deeper into who Sarsour really is and what she believes. Btw, I am a liberal and a progressive and still I find her views repugnant. https://t.co/gyVXl3KkKg
— Shalom Planet 🇮🇱 (@shalomplanet) September 5, 2018
NO NO NO….dont go there @Ocasio2018 ….you're wrong about @Isarsour
— A.B. Butler (@Fuelie327) September 5, 2018
I am so disappointed
— Mekailemmanuel (@mekailemmanuel) September 5, 2018
I'm not on the far right, I support you Ms. Ocasio, but I'm not sure Ms. Sarsour is someone you should be putting your weight behind.
— @poetgrrl (@poetgrrl298) September 5, 2018
Gonna disagree with you here. Sarsour's open and unapologetic association with anti-Semites like Farrakhan as well as her advocacy of sharia law make her a con and a fraud in the progressive movement. There's no place for bigotry or theocracy in a free and equitable society.
— Steven Hunter (@swhunter1980) September 5, 2018
Oh how big of you @Ocasio2018 … your endorsing a known supporter of terrorism and hates Jews 👍 awesome
— Jon Handler (@ColumbusOHBail) September 5, 2018
She’s a radical anti-Semite. Disgusting.
— Ellison B. (@PatedBears) September 5, 2018
Are you crazy? She supports Sharia law! When sharia law proponents aren't stoning women to death for letting themselves get raped, they're throwing homosexuals off buildings.
— Punching Hitlers With Nik! (@KatyCrypt) September 5, 2018
Every time I thought you already jumped the shark you go and do it again
— Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Bhoy_Dave) September 5, 2018
Can’t wait to see what she’ll do tomorrow.
