Wow. When it comes to economic expertise, Matt Yglesias is giving Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a serious run for her money:

If you are going to frame "progressive governance" as spending more money than you have you are going to loose. — Ric Pike (@1952_rfp) September 5, 2018

Folks, the federal government has the means to create all the money it needs. https://t.co/PBhGhfrLyT — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 5, 2018

It’s all so simple.

You mean, you don’t get it?

…but *using* that capability in the way you suggest would cause hyperinflation, as Paul Krugman and everyone else will tell you, so it's not a viable way to pay for things. — Jason Catlin (@catlin201) September 5, 2018

It depends on the things. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 5, 2018

It depends on the things, you guys.

Don't know anything about basic economics, do you? — Percy Bysshe (@ByssheUp) September 5, 2018

Oh, sweetie, no, just no — Denise (@DeniseH36) September 5, 2018

Mathew I think I was following you…but I gotta change that because this in all it’s full context, is absolutely ignorant. — 303Pixel (@D4thewin) September 5, 2018

[In the voice of Count von Count from Sesame Street]: BILLIONS of DOLLARS for EVERYONE, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha… https://t.co/cI0EovfUMj — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 5, 2018

Shut it down. Enrique's brother nailed it. We will just print all the money we need for social programs. https://t.co/lsKFyb985x — Snark ಠ_ಠ (@SnarkActual) September 5, 2018

Hey, it’s worked wonders for other countries!

Are you actually this stupid? Do you know what inflation is? Do you know what happened in the Weimar Republic? Do you read anything? Start reading here (it's free) – I am assuming you know how to read: https://t.co/LGmbY97obV pic.twitter.com/EHb26jiloX — Charles-In-Charge (@Charlemagne0814) September 5, 2018

Zimbabwe called. They want you to be their Secretary of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/taMQV0C66J — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 5, 2018

It's working GREAT in Venezuela — Guy Incognito (@TurdFer81113050) September 5, 2018

Adding more money into the economy only lowers the value of the dollar. Venezuela much? #economics #mathishard — Sarah Batz (@batzsarah) September 5, 2018

Wheeeee!

Do you truly believe any government has the means to create all the money it needs with no consequences to the people or the economy? pic.twitter.com/VJxVnRDHws — Right-minded-LOL (@WhiteTallon) September 5, 2018

They're children. The Left is literally just a group of toddlers, running around talking about things they don't understand, and expecting everyone to take them seriously. I can't think of a single topic on which they have even a third-grade level understanding. pic.twitter.com/MODZrqSLJb — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 5, 2018

Why must you be such a dumbf*ck ALL the time? https://t.co/Wd0R9v7VKm — =^..^= (@LibertyLynx) September 5, 2018

Keeps him busy.

We’ll leave you with this:

At least Matty’s in good company!