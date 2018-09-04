Before Linda Sarsour made a guest appearance at today’s confirmation for Brett Kavanaugh, she was humbly asking Cincinnati residents to exercise their right to vote. In her own special way, of course:
“I don’t care what you think. I don’t care if they’re not candidates that you like. I don’t need you to like them. I need you to vote Democrat …” – Linda Sarsour pic.twitter.com/QqKxjIj47z
— Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 4, 2018
Is this what empowerment is now? Telling individuals — men and women — not to think for themselves?
😂😂😂
WTF!?!
— CΔPŦΔIN BΞRZ (@CaptainBerz) September 4, 2018
I Don’t Care What You Think 🤔.
— Debbie Hannon (@dlhanno64) September 4, 2018
Critical thinking be damned.
— Bee 🐝 (@infobee) September 4, 2018
Smart people think for themselves.
— Lorraine Connelly (@LLC3342) September 4, 2018
They’re literally telling you not to think for yourselves.
Can you even IMAGINE what would happen if a conservative said this to conservatives? They’d be laughed out of the room. https://t.co/wjjRrb6Z7S
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 4, 2018
Hey, Linda, we’ve got a message for you, too:
— passthepopcorn (@passthepopcorn3) September 4, 2018