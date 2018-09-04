Before Linda Sarsour made a guest appearance at today’s confirmation for Brett Kavanaugh, she was humbly asking Cincinnati residents to exercise their right to vote. In her own special way, of course:

Is this what empowerment is now? Telling individuals — men and women — not to think for themselves?

Hey, Linda, we’ve got a message for you, too:

