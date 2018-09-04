As Twitchy told you, Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, is claiming that Brett Kavanaugh gave him the cold shoulder when he introduced himself and went in for a handshake. Unfortunately, Guttenberg’s narrative falls apart quite a bit when you look at the footage from a different angle. And at Guttenberg’s past tweets about Kavanaugh. And at the fact that Kavanaugh had good reason to mistrust random people coming up to him, given the previous outbursts at today’s hearing.

Well anyway, Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was also killed in the Parkland shooting, has got something to say about Guttenberg’s little stunt:

God forbid Guttenberg hold the actual guilty parties responsible for his daughter’s death. Why do that when he can use his platform to smear Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation he admitted he was committed to stopping?

So, when can Pollack expect a call from CNN or MSNBC?

We get that feeling, too.

