As Twitchy told you, Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, is claiming that Brett Kavanaugh gave him the cold shoulder when he introduced himself and went in for a handshake. Unfortunately, Guttenberg’s narrative falls apart quite a bit when you look at the footage from a different angle. And at Guttenberg’s past tweets about Kavanaugh. And at the fact that Kavanaugh had good reason to mistrust random people coming up to him, given the previous outbursts at today’s hearing.

Well anyway, Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was also killed in the Parkland shooting, has got something to say about Guttenberg’s little stunt:

Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

God forbid Guttenberg hold the actual guilty parties responsible for his daughter’s death. Why do that when he can use his platform to smear Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation he admitted he was committed to stopping?

I could not agree more. — David Kordek (@dkamaro) September 4, 2018

Wow, this is strong and real. God bless you and your family sir. — Roy Schuhmacher (@RoySchuhmacher) September 4, 2018

Good for you saying that, sir. I’m supremely sorry for your loss. — Shane Mize (@ShaneMize72) September 4, 2018

a reasonable response,. God bless your family. — Pray For Israel (@athelass) September 4, 2018

So, when can Pollack expect a call from CNN or MSNBC?

I get the feeling Mr. Pollack won’t be on CNN and MSNBC tonight. https://t.co/eHkWO6LNWG — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 4, 2018

We get that feeling, too.