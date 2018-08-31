Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum only found his way into the national spotlight a few days ago, but he’s already got at least one Dem talking point down:

Healthcare is a right. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 30, 2018

Yawn.

Really? Show your work. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 31, 2018

You spelled "Health Insurance" wrong. (and it's not a right) https://t.co/qs0yEZj9xn — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 31, 2018

no it's not. — Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) August 30, 2018

No, it's not. It's a service provided by a person. No one has a right to someone else's labor. Clown. https://t.co/RpwyiuG7Xs — RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2018

We’d ask if he realizes how stupid he sounds, but if he’s anything like his fellow Democrats, he just doesn’t care.

Coffee is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Bacon is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Bourbon is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

A new Mercedes is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Lawncare is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Vacations to Spain is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Truck-mounted miniguns are a right https://t.co/3aHA2pIPTC — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 31, 2018

DVRing to skip commercials is a right. https://t.co/ZfIQ91SXyP — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 31, 2018

What’s really sad is that the Left will actually lap up Gillum’s twaddle without a second thought.

You have no “right” to my labor. https://t.co/wDygDWvmE0 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 31, 2018

Healthcare is not a right. Someone has to provide healthcare, and you have no right to another person’s labor. It is pretty simple to understand. — TexasLiverpoolFan (@the_truthseeker) August 30, 2018

Simple for those who aren’t willfully obtuse. Which is why the Left will never understand it.