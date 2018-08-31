Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum only found his way into the national spotlight a few days ago, but he’s already got at least one Dem talking point down:
Healthcare is a right.
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 30, 2018
Yawn.
Really? Show your work.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 31, 2018
You spelled "Health Insurance" wrong.
(and it's not a right) https://t.co/qs0yEZj9xn
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 31, 2018
no it's not.
— Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) August 30, 2018
No, it's not.
It's a service provided by a person. No one has a right to someone else's labor.
Clown. https://t.co/RpwyiuG7Xs
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2018
We’d ask if he realizes how stupid he sounds, but if he’s anything like his fellow Democrats, he just doesn’t care.
Coffee is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
Bacon is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
Bourbon is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
A new Mercedes is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
Lawncare is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
Vacations to Spain is a right https://t.co/yoyehR6uLw
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018
Truck-mounted miniguns are a right https://t.co/3aHA2pIPTC
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 31, 2018
DVRing to skip commercials is a right. https://t.co/ZfIQ91SXyP
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 31, 2018
What’s really sad is that the Left will actually lap up Gillum’s twaddle without a second thought.
You have no “right” to my labor. https://t.co/wDygDWvmE0
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 31, 2018
Healthcare is not a right. Someone has to provide healthcare, and you have no right to another person’s labor. It is pretty simple to understand.
— TexasLiverpoolFan (@the_truthseeker) August 30, 2018
Simple for those who aren’t willfully obtuse. Which is why the Left will never understand it.