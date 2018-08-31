Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum only found his way into the national spotlight a few days ago, but he’s already got at least one Dem talking point down:

Yawn.

Trending

We’d ask if he realizes how stupid he sounds, but if he’s anything like his fellow Democrats, he just doesn’t care.

What’s really sad is that the Left will actually lap up Gillum’s twaddle without a second thought.

Simple for those who aren’t willfully obtuse. Which is why the Left will never understand it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Gillumhealth careprivilegeRight