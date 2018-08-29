Hey! Have you heard? GOP congressman and Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is a bona fide racist. Just look what he said about his black opponent Andrew Gillum:

The Hill was on it:

And by “on it,” we mean “on drugs.” Because — as The Hill’s own article acknowledges — this is what DeSantis actually said:

“Let’s build off the success we’ve had on Gov. Scott. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases bankrupting the state. That is not going to work,” DeSantis said.

That’s very different from The Hill’s headline. But the outrage factor is all that matters these days, so mission accomplished.

Trending

Is Ron DeSantis a closet racist? Who the hell knows? But based on this quote alone, it’s grossly unfair to call him one.

For what it’s worth, FNC’s Sandra Smith is doing damage control anyway:

Sigh.

***

Update:

Oh, look. ABC News is getting in on it, too:

Pathetic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewsAndrew Gillumdog whistlefox newsmonkeyracismracistRon DeSantisSandra SmithThe Hill