Twitter is committed to purging its platform of hate speech. Unless you threaten a conservative’s kids. Or any conservative, really.

Early this morning, Ben Domenech shared a tweet featuring his wife, Meghan McCain. A tweet that apparently isn’t too offensive for Twitter’s delicate sensibilities:

What the hell?

Domenech has every right to be outraged right now.

Evidently.

It took over 18 hours for Twitter to decide that depicting a gun pointed at Meghan McCain was worthy of suspension.

It should’ve been suspended from the get-go.

As Dana Loesch said earlier this week:

Is that really so much to ask?

