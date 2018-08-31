Twitter is committed to purging its platform of hate speech. Unless you threaten a conservative’s kids. Or any conservative, really.
Early this morning, Ben Domenech shared a tweet featuring his wife, Meghan McCain. A tweet that apparently isn’t too offensive for Twitter’s delicate sensibilities:
Hey @jack, this has been up for half a day. It has been reported 100+ times. No response. Tell me why this is cool by you. pic.twitter.com/8InXkfsWTj
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018
What the hell?
WTF!!! 😡
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 31, 2018
Wtfffff
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2018
Yikes https://t.co/lyRT9s1KDp
— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) August 31, 2018
I actually got queasy seeing this
— Every Woman’s Sky (@Chobee1Kenobi) August 31, 2018
This is horrible. Just horrible. People are sick.
— Neva (@pipandbaby) August 31, 2018
Indisputably despicable.
— SwankyPen (@SwankyPen) August 31, 2018
This is beyond inappropriate. It should be taken down immediately.
— YAD (@YAD1967) August 31, 2018
Hey @jack you need serious help to get this under control. Not acceptable. Not human. It’s beyond disgusting.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2018
Domenech has every right to be outraged right now.
You should prepare an answer for the people pissed off at you. A hint: the entire committee.
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018
It took my hours later tweet to finally get a reaction. Did not want to elevate it but that is what Twitter requires apparently.
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018
Evidently.
Oh, and the reaction was from the guy, not Twitter. Looks like he set his account to private.
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018
This account is now protected, but not suspended. Pretty amazing. https://t.co/QplKNY3FeB
— AWFULSMATT (@mdrache) August 31, 2018
This is disgusting… this dude's account should be gone…. Yet I get my account snatched for posting a hockey video from the Winter Olympics….
— I Miss My Old Account (@LoveThePuck) August 31, 2018
It's horrible. I can't believe Jack is letting it stay up.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 31, 2018
It took over 18 hours for Twitter to decide that depicting a gun pointed at Meghan McCain was worthy of suspension.
The account is now suspended.
— Rene Resists 🌊🌊🌊 (@embracechange17) August 31, 2018
It's coming up as suspended now
— Night Mists 🌜🍁🌻🌃🌻🍁🌛 (@Nitemists) August 31, 2018
Yuck. At least the account is finally suspended. Too bad it's probably not permanent.
— Somebody else's unindicted baby (@SBfut3) August 31, 2018
It should’ve been suspended from the get-go.
No double standard on Twitter, right?
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 31, 2018
As Dana Loesch said earlier this week:
I just wish Twitter would treat users consistently across the board. https://t.co/BBy2WqhRc8
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018
Is that really so much to ask?