Twitter is committed to purging its platform of hate speech. Unless you threaten a conservative’s kids. Or any conservative, really.

Early this morning, Ben Domenech shared a tweet featuring his wife, Meghan McCain. A tweet that apparently isn’t too offensive for Twitter’s delicate sensibilities:

Hey @jack, this has been up for half a day. It has been reported 100+ times. No response. Tell me why this is cool by you. pic.twitter.com/8InXkfsWTj — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

What the hell?

WTF!!! 😡 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 31, 2018

Wtfffff — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2018

I actually got queasy seeing this — Every Woman’s Sky (@Chobee1Kenobi) August 31, 2018

This is horrible. Just horrible. People are sick. — Neva (@pipandbaby) August 31, 2018

Indisputably despicable. — SwankyPen (@SwankyPen) August 31, 2018

This is beyond inappropriate. It should be taken down immediately. — YAD (@YAD1967) August 31, 2018

Hey @jack you need serious help to get this under control. Not acceptable. Not human. It’s beyond disgusting. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2018

Domenech has every right to be outraged right now.

You should prepare an answer for the people pissed off at you. A hint: the entire committee. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

It took my hours later tweet to finally get a reaction. Did not want to elevate it but that is what Twitter requires apparently. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

Evidently.

Oh, and the reaction was from the guy, not Twitter. Looks like he set his account to private. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 31, 2018

This account is now protected, but not suspended. Pretty amazing. https://t.co/QplKNY3FeB — AWFULSMATT (@mdrache) August 31, 2018

This is disgusting… this dude's account should be gone…. Yet I get my account snatched for posting a hockey video from the Winter Olympics…. — I Miss My Old Account (@LoveThePuck) August 31, 2018

It's horrible. I can't believe Jack is letting it stay up. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 31, 2018

It took over 18 hours for Twitter to decide that depicting a gun pointed at Meghan McCain was worthy of suspension.

The account is now suspended. — Rene Resists 🌊🌊🌊 (@embracechange17) August 31, 2018

It's coming up as suspended now — Night Mists 🌜🍁🌻🌃🌻🍁🌛 (@Nitemists) August 31, 2018

Yuck. At least the account is finally suspended. Too bad it's probably not permanent. — Somebody else's unindicted baby (@SBfut3) August 31, 2018

It should’ve been suspended from the get-go.

No double standard on Twitter, right? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 31, 2018

As Dana Loesch said earlier this week:

I just wish Twitter would treat users consistently across the board. https://t.co/BBy2WqhRc8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Is that really so much to ask?