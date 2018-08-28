Is this some kind of sick joke?

The Babylon Bee posted this nearly two weeks ago:

Pope Says He Will Address Sex Abuse Scandal Once He’s Finished Talking About Climate Changehttps://t.co/f08hESTfdm pic.twitter.com/osuMUTmhN4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 16, 2018

And now, we’re actually there.

Sadly, it’s indeed all too real:

"The pope has a bigger agenda of protecting the environment." OK. https://t.co/DbXIXoUYzi — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) August 28, 2018

"The Pope knows we have a bigger agenda. He's got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church. We're not going to go down a rabbit hole on this." —Cardinal Cupich https://t.co/ByEOh5Gkc8 — C. C. Pecknold (@ccpecknold) August 28, 2018

Outrageous: “The Pope has a bigger agenda," Cardinal Cupich said. "He's got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church. We're not going to go down a rabbit hole on this." https://t.co/scG0BeWvJc — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) August 28, 2018

"The Pope has a bigger agenda. He's got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church. We're not going to go down a rabbit hole on this." – Cardinal Cupich YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME CUPICH 😡 — Tommy Tighe (@theghissilent) August 28, 2018

GOT

TO

BE

KIDDING

ME

CUPICH 😡 — Tommy Tighe (@theghissilent) August 28, 2018

He’s not kidding. Cupich really said it:

What has happened to the children on the Church’s watch is absolutely inexcusable. And Cardinal Cupich is excusing it.

Cardinal Cupich's strategy now just seems to be cynical and craven spin. pic.twitter.com/hUHHHIXdxD — William J. Upton (@wupton) August 28, 2018

Unbelievable. While one can make this argument *intellectually*, it's about as tone-deaf in every other sense as it gets. https://t.co/YfUnI5Ls4L — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) August 28, 2018

That’s putting it mildly.

"The pope has a bigger agenda, he's got to get on with other things…" A bigger agenda than investigating worldwide coverups of child/seminarian abuse? This issue is destroying faith, could empty out the church, and it's not big enough for his attention? https://t.co/DG98DDH65A — Elizabeth Scalia (@TheAnchoress) August 28, 2018

Yes, the environment, migrants, etc are right concerns of the church, but right now we have an arterial wound bleeding out, affecting the faith/trust of millions. That needs to be our first concern. — Elizabeth Scalia (@TheAnchoress) August 28, 2018

A bigger agenda than ending the abuse of kids by clergy & the Church’s conspiracy of silence protecting it? Jesus disagrees. “If anyone should harm one of these little ones, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck & he be cast into the sea.”

—Luke 17:2 https://t.co/KcAAsW0j9Q — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2018

"The Pope has a bigger agenda. He's got to get on with talking about the environment & migrants & carrying on the work of the church. We're not going down a rabbit hole on this."

Imagine thinking any pet issue is more important than ending child sex abuse.https://t.co/eaccjF8d8x — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2018

Believe me, friends, I really want to stop ranting about the insanity of these cardinals and bishops but they make it impossible! @CardinalBCupich thinks environmental issues are the more important work of the church than getting justice for victims of sexual abuse. https://t.co/z3yeSYCDkM — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 28, 2018

What. The. Hell. The BIGGEST agenda should be protecting children and punishing the offenders. This is insanity. https://t.co/j8L2DVD3YN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 28, 2018

We thought that went without saying.

"I'm sorry your son committed suicide after being raped by a powerful Churchman and the crime was covered up by an as-yet uninvestigated cabal, ma'am, but Pope Francis has a bigger agenda, and has to get on with other things. …We're not going to go down a rabbit hole on this." — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) August 28, 2018

I thought you were engaging in some very good satire until I checked the source. This is grotesquely obtuse, even for Cupich. — TxTradCatholic (@TxTradCatholic) August 28, 2018

And speaking of grotesquely obtuse, how about this from Pope Francis:

Y I K E S. This quote from the article isn’t much better: “The pope said only, ‘I will not say a single word about this.’ He called on journalists to make their conclusions and said ‘It’s an act of trust.’” https://t.co/7o7dPsLAA6 — Jean-Michel (@torriangray) August 28, 2018

Dear God.

This is inexpressibly loathsome and foolish, a reflection of being part of an organization with no sense of responsibility or consequence.https://t.co/OCYPnx5Rgk — Individual-1Hat (@Popehat) August 28, 2018

This ain't going away. "No comment" doesn't cut it. https://t.co/UU7tQXXLe7 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 28, 2018

Heads need to start rolling. Among those, it would seem, is the Pope’s.

Last one out of the American Catholic Church, hit the lights — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 28, 2018

