Is this some kind of sick joke?

The Babylon Bee posted this nearly two weeks ago:

And now, we’re actually there.

Sadly, it’s indeed all too real:

Trending

He’s not kidding. Cupich really said it:

What has happened to the children on the Church’s watch is absolutely inexcusable. And Cardinal Cupich is excusing it.

That’s putting it mildly.

We thought that went without saying.

And speaking of grotesquely obtuse, how about this from Pope Francis:

Dear God.

Heads need to start rolling. Among those, it would seem, is the Pope’s.

***

Related:

‘Your obfuscation is DESPICABLE’! Patricia Heaton calls Pope Francis OUT for allegedly ‘covering up’ sexual abuse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cardinal Blase CupichCatholic Churchchild abusepedophiliaPope Francissex abusesex abuse scandal