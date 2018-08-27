Well, it’s about damn time:

Flag on top of WH was just lowered to half-staff — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 27, 2018

There’s been a lot of focus on this today, but the White House flag is now at half staff, after being fully raised earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/MPZvGjnN7T — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 27, 2018

It’s the least Donald Trump could do to honor John McCain’s memory.

Trump was for the flag at half staff, before he was against it. Or something. https://t.co/zBlwPGnWO6 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2018

Assuming this was actually Trump’s doing.

Honestly, at this point, would anyone bet against the possibility that the staff simply lowered the flag, and didn't even tell Trump? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2018

I picture Trump on one side pulling a rope and Kelly on the other side. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 27, 2018

Heh.

***

Update:

Trump statement just released: "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 27, 2018

Trump's first non-Twitter statement on McCain: "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment." pic.twitter.com/N3ewC1CeqP — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 27, 2018