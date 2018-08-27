In case you missed it, in the wake of Sen. John McCain’s death, Donald Trump did not issue a proclamation extending the period for flags to be flown at half-staff.

Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

By reportedly rejecting a more fulsome WH statement & by adhering to the letter of the flag code (vs issuing a proclamation, extending half-staff observance), POTUS appears to be doing the bare minimum in honor of a man who gave so much more than the bare minimum to our country. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2018

Trump’s action — or inaction, as it were — comes across as petty and vindictive. Which is pretty much his M.O. That said, it’s really been something to see how the Left has behaved after McCain’s death. Suddenly, they’re all about patriotism and defending McCain’s character, both of which they spent years maligning. Not because they have genuine respect for our country or for John McCain, but to spite Trump.

Take ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd, for instance. This morning, he decided to teach Trump a lesson about the meaning of honor and patriotism:

Since President Trump and this disgraceful White House won’t fly flag at half mast for John McCain I will do this for them. pic.twitter.com/mtozRncQJ3 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 27, 2018

And that meaning is evidently: “Look what an honorable and patriotic man I am. Donald Trump is a childish narcissist, unlike me, who’s so stunning and brave.”

Matthew is so stunning and brave, he’s retweeting all the people praising him:

There’s more where that came from. Because of course there is.

Leftist media leveraging McCain's death to attack Trump is just as gross as people on the right attacking McCain to support Trump. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 27, 2018

Donald Trump is using his position to settle a personal score with McCain, which is absolutely pathetic. But Dowd using McCain’s death to snipe at Trump — and pat himself on the back — is pretty damn pathetic, too. If Dowd ever stops singing his own praises, maybe he’ll realize that he’s not so different from Donald Trump after all.