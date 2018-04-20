No wonder Cory Booker’s so skinny. It must be really hard for him to eat when he’s always sticking his foot in his mouth:

Cory. Cory.

Trending

Nice work, Cory.

The moral of the story?

Every single time.

***

Related:

‘Is this whitesplaining?’ Elizabeth Warren’s message to black voters seems a bit … PROBLEMATIC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory BookermarijuanaNational Action Networkpotprivilege