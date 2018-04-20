No wonder Cory Booker’s so skinny. It must be really hard for him to eat when he’s always sticking his foot in his mouth:

“Marijuana has been legal for the people of privilege in this country for a long time,” @CoryBooker says to big applause from @NationalAction crowd on decriminalization. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) April 20, 2018

Cory. Cory.

Glaucoma sufferers & senior citizens are people of privilege? https://t.co/jNWfWjJcDL — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

Don't forget cancer patients – great for chemo induced nausea. — benmbrew (@benmbrew) April 20, 2018

Cancer patients aka the most privileged — Jason G (@jayEhhGee) April 20, 2018

Don’t forget those privileged cancer patients, Stephen. @rubycramer — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 20, 2018

And don't forget those with that cancer privilege — TheChainGang🕶️ (@CGAtheist) April 20, 2018

Ahh yes, people of privilege including cancer patients and crohn's disease — nick (@NickChapman97) April 20, 2018

People suffering from glaucoma, cancer patients, suffers of epilepsy, the elderly… you know, the privileged. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ – full semi auto and grossly offensive (@beerboyeee) April 20, 2018

Nice work, Cory.

Eh. He's not wrong that rich people don't get in trouble for pot. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 20, 2018

It’s his wording that’s the issue. If he framed it like you did. He frames it as only privileged people have access to legal weed, who are in actuality chronic illness sufferers or even terminal. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

The moral of the story?

Identity politics ruins everything. Even legalizing weed. https://t.co/RZrAHO0qyp — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 20, 2018

Every single time.

***

Related:

‘Is this whitesplaining?’ Elizabeth Warren’s message to black voters seems a bit … PROBLEMATIC