The Left frequently eat themselves, but sometimes, they need something wash it down with.

The manager of a Philadelphia Starbucks who called the cops on two black men has already been fired. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has already apologized and accepted responsibility. But the thousands of Starbucks employees who haven’t done anything wrong aren’t finished being punished:

Welp.

Annnnd we’re dead.

Snort.

Reminder:

And that worked out so well.

Bring your own coffee.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

