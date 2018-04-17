The Left frequently eat themselves, but sometimes, they need something wash it down with.

This Starbucks controversy is evidence that even if you bend over backwards to champion trendy liberal causes for decades, all it takes is one of your 200,000 employees to act poorly for the visceral outrage machine to turn on you anyway — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2018

The manager of a Philadelphia Starbucks who called the cops on two black men has already been fired. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has already apologized and accepted responsibility. But the thousands of Starbucks employees who haven’t done anything wrong aren’t finished being punished:

BREAKING: Starbucks to close all company-owned stores in U.S. on afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education pic.twitter.com/JmyNzEdTgq — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 17, 2018

JUST IN: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. on May 29 "to conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores." https://t.co/3Nj5JCUawz pic.twitter.com/JLIWxcwgAo — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

Welp.

"I'd rather just be screamed at with a bullhorn instead, thanks." – Zack https://t.co/j333dtugLm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

"Starting today, we're no longer going to call plain coffee 'black.' Instead, customers will order a plain coffee of color." https://t.co/GwJwpCbxXB — RBe (@RBPundit) April 17, 2018

"We have to take a serious look at the use of terms like 'dark roast'." https://t.co/XNNOYgLzv8 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 17, 2018

I'd like to think they'll use that time to watch "It's Not Cool to Be Racist" hosted by Troy McClure. https://t.co/4nK6WBNIFR — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 17, 2018

Starbucks Training, Day One- Instructor: A black customer walks into the store and smiles at you. What do you do? Barista 1: Call the cops Barista 2: Open fire — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2018

Annnnd we’re dead.

translation: on 5/29, try staying woke w/o your caffeine https://t.co/YSTiRSYGrT — Just Karl (@justkarl) April 17, 2018

How are we supposed to be woke without caffeine? https://t.co/NvRDQUH3ru — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 17, 2018

Snort.

I literally have no sympathy at all for @Starbucks . They are going to close, then open, then have some racial incident, and will have to probably close for week of intensive racial 'training'. And they deserve everything they get. https://t.co/YhEMUfeh8W — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018

This is the end result when you lecture everyone else about your moral high ground. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018

Reminder:

The thing is, Starbucks has already done this for years. Remember when they asked all their baristas to start talking to their costumers about race? https://t.co/2lWpzSPm2F — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2018

And that worked out so well.

I predict that one of their hundreds of thousands of employee will not be fully woke by the end of an afternoon, and we'll be in the exact same predicament in a month or so? https://t.co/FxRXPz9iev — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2018

There will be protests in their stores the very next day. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2018

There will be. And we should all go to their stores, with buckets of popcorn, and laugh our asses off while those protests are happening. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2018

Bring your own coffee.

I cannot tell you the unspeakable joy it brings me to see companies like Starbucks and the NFL be consumed by the Leftist parasites they invited in. A valuable lesson to others: The parasitic Left is never satisfied until the host is dead. https://t.co/7UmuycS0e4 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 17, 2018

Starbucks is playing a sucker's game. By making this move, they've bought into the premise that the company at large is responsible for the behavior and beliefs of every bad actor they employ. Of course they aren't. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2018

Live by the woke, die by the woke, Starbucks. You can't win their game. The best option is not to play. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 17, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

