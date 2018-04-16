Last week, Starbucks found themselves in scalding-hot water after the manager of a Philadelphia store called the police on two black men.

More from ABC News:

The arrests of the men were captured on video and tweeted by Melissa DePino, a 50-year-old mother of two who told ABC News she has vowed not to patronize Starbucks again. The video has since been viewed more than 9 million times. “It was humiliating for those guys,” DePino said. “They were completely minding their own business.” Both men were later released and the charges they were facing — trespassing and disturbance — were dropped Thursday night.

Protestors confront @Starbucks corporate employees, demand to know the name of employee who called police on two black men. They are demanding that that person be fired. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Xqof3wmn1o — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) April 16, 2018

The manager has since lost his job, and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has apologized, accepted responsibility, and offered to meet with the two men. But the mob is still not satisfied. Today, protesters descended upon the store to continue their crusade to … we’re not exactly sure:

Today we will sit in at Starbucks (1801 Spruce St.) for a demonstration against racial discrimination. Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/7OFNcTrjQF — POWER (@powerinterfaith) April 16, 2018

The man with the megaphone is @AsaKhalif, and again he is doing the work. https://t.co/wRD90AsBEd — Av Gutman (@abgutman) April 16, 2018

And what work would that be? Shouting at an employee who did nothing wrong?

Really not sure I see the point of the Starbucks boycott since they don't seem to think what happened was ok and it doesn't appear to stem from any policy of any sort — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 16, 2018

The only point seems to be getting pissed off for being pissed-off’s sake. And being jerks to random employees.

He certainly didn’t. And he doesn’t deserve it.

Yes… the guy making $7.50 is the issue here. Look I totally understand wanting to voice frustration over what happened but making that poor bastard deaf accomplishes what exactly? https://t.co/asOLvVJdoc — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2018

I can guarantee you some of the people screaming at that poor bastard have lead a more privileged life than him considering his profession. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2018

I mean maybe direct your anger at the people responsible and not some poor slob serving overpriced coffee who just wants to get off work and blaze a few. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2018

Nice work, Outrage Mob. As usual.