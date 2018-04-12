We’re not sure how to preface this scorching-hot take from Vox, so let’s just dive right into it, shall we?

Behold:

Nearly half of black Americans don’t get enough sleep https://t.co/z28pkI9VRQ — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 12, 2018

Dear Lord.

Here comes all of the people that didn’t read the article! — vincent bobo (@vincentbobo) April 12, 2018

No, we read it. And before you ask, yes. This take is as dumb as you think it is:

In America, you can find inequality between white and black people just about everywhere you look. Stark disparities exist in education, in health, in income. And they creep into underappreciated parts of daily life too, like sleep. Research shows black Americans on average simply don’t sleep as well white Americans do. They don’t sleep as long, they don’t sleep through the night as often, and they suffer more heavily from sleep apnea, a potentially life-threatening disorder. Other minority groups, such as Latinos and Asian Americans, also sleep more poorly than white Americans. But the differences are starkest in black communities. The sleep gap is essential to understand. It’s a disparity that is both caused by social inequalities and likely to perpetuate them.

are you okay — Splat sim♦️ (@Phantom_Parm) April 12, 2018

No, they’re Vox.

This is 'The Onion' tier BS. — Tristram Shandy 🇳🇴 🇩🇪 (@TristramSShandy) April 12, 2018

Ironically, reading Vox is a great way to cure insomnia.

Oh no, even sleep is racist? — Jσнη (@OrAroundTen) April 12, 2018

Beds are racist. — Infinite Bastard (@InfiniteBastard) April 12, 2018

Insomnia is racist, yo

Morons https://t.co/CVXbO4nuIa — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) April 12, 2018

Why worry about actual racism when you can focus on this crap?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.