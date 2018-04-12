It’s been a couple of weeks since we last checked in with Matthew Dowd. Let’s see what we’ve been missing:

When people repeat lie after lie after lie to further their political agenda or to protect people they want in power, then they do incredible damage to our Republic. More damage than ISIS has ever done to America. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2018

More damage than ISIS, you guys! If there’s one thing we know, it’s that media hacks like Matthew never play fast and loose with the truth to further their political agenda.

Well said! Too bad not enough people share your view!:#RESPECT https://t.co/5ivQmm2A5F — Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) April 12, 2018

Yeah. Too bad not enough people are batsh*t insane. A real shame, that.

good afternoon. the FBI is the gestapo and spin doctors are more dangerous than ISIS. have a great day! pic.twitter.com/1Jny4gU4P3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 12, 2018

i tune into twitter dot com for the calm, reasoned analysis from the professionals — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 12, 2018

If Matthew Dowd was around in the second World War, we'd be hearing about how partisanship is actually a bigger threat than the Axis. pic.twitter.com/ss48P2OSfT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 12, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

