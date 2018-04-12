As Twitchy told you, today, Cory Booker did what he does best and used secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing as another opportunity to showboat. In addition to interrogating Pompeo about his respect for anti-Islamist activist and terror victim Brigitte Gabriel, Booker also pressed Pompeo — repeatedly and rather obsessively — about his views on gay sex:

Pressed by Sen. Cory Booker on whether he still believes gay sex is a "perversion," Mike Pompeo says, "My respect for every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation, is the same." https://t.co/RSsxFIm0kz pic.twitter.com/TaJS0yHYp9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 12, 2018

Way to stay focused on the most important issues facing a U.S. Secretary of State, Sen. Booker!

"Mr Pompeo…if one of your colleagues, let's say…enjoyed sucking on a woman's toes…how would you react? What if he wore diapers and said to his partner "Mommy, Mommy, fetch me my bottle," before soiling himself. What do you say to this? https://t.co/E5y5c7nZGx — Joe Gabriel Simonson, Diamond & Silk Beat (@SaysSimonson) April 12, 2018

"Do you think gay sex is perverted?" was a question during a confirmation hearing for Secretary of State…which is pretty emblematic of the current Dem party — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 12, 2018

Emblematic of the current Dem Party, because a few years ago, they wouldn’t’ve dreamed of asking the Secretary of State nominee about this:

Hillary Clinton was confirmed as Sec State in January of 2009 and didn't endorse gay marriage until after her term ended in March of 2013. Who wants to relay that information to T-Bone? https://t.co/16bz7pOQEH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

And have him miss this chance of empty virtue signaling? — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 12, 2018

Psssh! As if!

"I appreciate your discussion with me yesterday, but if you don't mind I'm going to make you out to be a raging homophobe now." — The Wanderer (@EDMLive) April 12, 2018

Some parting food for thought:

Sure is neat tho that Booker, like Feinstein and other Dems think religious views should be questioned during confirmation hearings. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2018

Sure is.