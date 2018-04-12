As Twitchy told you, today, Cory Booker did what he does best and used secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearing as another opportunity to showboat. In addition to interrogating Pompeo about his respect for anti-Islamist activist and terror victim Brigitte Gabriel, Booker also pressed Pompeo — repeatedly and rather obsessively — about his views on gay sex:

Way to stay focused on the most important issues facing a U.S. Secretary of State, Sen. Booker!

Trending

Emblematic of the current Dem Party, because a few years ago, they wouldn’t’ve dreamed of asking the Secretary of State nominee about this:

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Psssh! As if!

Some parting food for thought:

Sure is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory Bookergaygay sexHillary ClintonMike Pompeo