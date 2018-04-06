The new film “Chappaquiddick” paints a less-than-glowing portrait of Democratic hero Ted Kennedy, which means liberals have got some serious interference to run. Fortunately for them, Jill Filipovic is up to the task:

Jill Filipovic: Since Chappaquiddick, Democrats' views of women have evolved. Republicans' still need to. https://t.co/295tmNcWrj via @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2018

Oh.

holy cow this is a takehttps://t.co/HULrcyid2G — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 6, 2018

What an absurd premise. — Phil Chmieleski (@PhilChmieleski) April 6, 2018

Even for Jill, that is some high level bullshittery. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 6, 2018

No, no! Hear her out:

The left does continue to struggle with how to treat misdeeds by powerful men with whom it is politically aligned, and male misbehavior transcends political ideology. But there is no question that Democrats are cleaning house.

No question!

"Pre-Chappaquiddick, we were ok with our politicians leaving a woman to die. Since Ted Kennedy's death after lionizing him for decades, we've come around. Anyway, those Republicans…" https://t.co/XLh2Y8p7dx — Doctor Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 6, 2018

"How a lionized Democrat killing a lady proved Republicans are awful for women." #YouTried https://t.co/lVJ1k47iXC — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 6, 2018

yes, that is the takeaway from that movie: how much Republicans suck https://t.co/8T70J92sqp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

That’s the takeaway if you’re a shameless lefty hack like Jill Filipovic. What Filipovic fails to acknowledge is that there was — and still is — no shortage of conservatives calling out Donald Trump for his alleged sexual predation and misconduct. But Democrats have shown a pattern for decades of deafening silence when it comes to sexual predation in their own ranks.

More:

If those Democrats are being held accountable, it’s only because they can no longer keep their sexual impropriety buried. Supposed liberal feminists are still pissed off that Al Franken resigned over multiple sexual harassment scandals because he just so happened to advance their preferred agenda.

So with all due respect, Jill, take your hot take and shove it.

That's why they kept sending him back to the Senate for the next 40 years. https://t.co/ukwVBP501x — BT (@back_ttys) April 6, 2018

Let's ask bill Clinton all about that, shall we? https://t.co/WWlFqVHxkI — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 6, 2018

I don't think people who just tried to put Bill Clinton back in the White House should be bragging "Democrats are cleaning house". https://t.co/ukwVBP501x — BT (@back_ttys) April 6, 2018

Yes, brilliant. The views of Anthony Weiner, Al Franken, and Bill Clinton show a lot of evolution when it comes to women. https://t.co/uPs3wRlEHZ — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) April 6, 2018

If this is what passes for evolution in the Democratic Party, we’ll take a hard pass, thanks.

Oh that’s great. They’ve “evolved” from leaving them to suffocate to death over a period of 3-4 hours. Wonderful! https://t.co/bozkdglHPC — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 6, 2018

Dems no longer leave women to suffocate in submerged cars to protect their political careers? ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED. https://t.co/kqI4OeouCr — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 6, 2018

