The new film “Chappaquiddick” paints a less-than-glowing portrait of Democratic hero Ted Kennedy, which means liberals have got some serious interference to run. Fortunately for them, Jill Filipovic is up to the task:
Jill Filipovic: Since Chappaquiddick, Democrats' views of women have evolved. Republicans' still need to. https://t.co/295tmNcWrj via @NBCNewsTHINK
Oh.
holy cow this is a takehttps://t.co/HULrcyid2G
What an absurd premise.
Uh huh. https://t.co/nyMwzSpDzw
Hahahahahahahaha. https://t.co/diM8URQPcV
Even for Jill, that is some high level bullshittery.
No, no! Hear her out:
The left does continue to struggle with how to treat misdeeds by powerful men with whom it is politically aligned, and male misbehavior transcends political ideology. But there is no question that Democrats are cleaning house.
No question!
"Pre-Chappaquiddick, we were ok with our politicians leaving a woman to die. Since Ted Kennedy's death after lionizing him for decades, we've come around. Anyway, those Republicans…" https://t.co/XLh2Y8p7dx
"How a lionized Democrat killing a lady proved Republicans are awful for women." #YouTried https://t.co/lVJ1k47iXC
yes, that is the takeaway from that movie: how much Republicans suck https://t.co/8T70J92sqp
That’s the takeaway if you’re a shameless lefty hack like Jill Filipovic. What Filipovic fails to acknowledge is that there was — and still is — no shortage of conservatives calling out Donald Trump for his alleged sexual predation and misconduct. But Democrats have shown a pattern for decades of deafening silence when it comes to sexual predation in their own ranks.
More:
You can’t say the same about the American right. Our current president has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault nearly two dozen times, and has openly bragged about grabbing women’s genitals without consent. An accused child molester nearly won a senate seat in Alabama, and enjoyed the support of the state GOP. Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino tycoon and Republican benefactor, had to step down as CEO of his company in light of dozens of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him, but the some Republicans to whom he donated have not returned campaign donations from him.
…
Leaving aside the total moral bankruptcy of this position, it’s telling that the most recent right-wing sexual assault gotcha is a quarter-century old. Democrats and liberals have been, and continue to be, as guilty as anyone when it comes to powerful men abusing women for sport. But as women have gained more power in progressive politics, and as feminists in particular have had a stronger influence on liberal culture and Democratic policy, the old rules of white male impunity are being eclipsed by new expectations of equality and fundamentally decent behavior. Men on the left still get away with far too much, but more and more of them are being held accountable than ever.
If those Democrats are being held accountable, it’s only because they can no longer keep their sexual impropriety buried. Supposed liberal feminists are still pissed off that Al Franken resigned over multiple sexual harassment scandals because he just so happened to advance their preferred agenda.
So with all due respect, Jill, take your hot take and shove it.
That's why they kept sending him back to the Senate for the next 40 years. https://t.co/ukwVBP501x
Let's ask bill Clinton all about that, shall we? https://t.co/WWlFqVHxkI
I don't think people who just tried to put Bill Clinton back in the White House should be bragging "Democrats are cleaning house". https://t.co/ukwVBP501x
"Damn right!" – Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/aUncYDt7gB
Yes, brilliant. The views of Anthony Weiner, Al Franken, and Bill Clinton show a lot of evolution when it comes to women. https://t.co/uPs3wRlEHZ
If this is what passes for evolution in the Democratic Party, we’ll take a hard pass, thanks.
Oh that’s great. They’ve “evolved” from leaving them to suffocate to death over a period of 3-4 hours. Wonderful! https://t.co/bozkdglHPC
Dems no longer leave women to suffocate in submerged cars to protect their political careers? ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED. https://t.co/kqI4OeouCr
