Leave it to CNN to offer up this take on the new film “Chappaquiddick”:

Wow. Ted Kennedy really had it rough, didn’t he?

Our heart really goes out to him.

Trending

Seriously, CNN. This is some messed-up B.S. right here.

This … is CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChappaquiddickCNNEdward KennedyMary Jo KopechneTed KennedyTeddy Kennedy