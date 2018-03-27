Leave it to CNN to offer up this take on the new film “Chappaquiddick”:

Wow. Ted Kennedy really had it rough, didn’t he?

Sad. Kennedy was the real victim, after all. https://t.co/zRt9n0fiWK — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2018

Our heart really goes out to him.

HIS darkest hour? For real? — ᴊᴏᴇ ᴅpTro (@Joe_DiPietro) March 27, 2018

It wasn’t a picnic for the dead woman, either. https://t.co/0ihiRrBmEj — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) March 27, 2018

I think it was much worse for Mary Jo — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 27, 2018

Correction, Mary Joe's darkest hours. — Luke Comstock (@LukeComstock76) March 27, 2018

BREAKING: It was a little bit darker for Mary Jo Kopechne, morons pic.twitter.com/mW5jgbRjhy — ☠Problematic AF™ Redux☠ (@EF517_V3) March 27, 2018

Ted Kennedy killed a woman and not only got away with it, but became an icon of the American left. — Insert Name Here (@wtpetrsn) March 27, 2018

Yeah, I can’t believe he got through those dark moments…after killing a woman and getting away with it 🙄 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 27, 2018

Seriously, CNN. This is some messed-up B.S. right here.

"ONE OF"???? He had darker hours than when he killed a girl??? https://t.co/CxHBb0Q25q — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 27, 2018

Well there was also that time he sexually harassed a waitress on top of Chris Dodd — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2018

That's not dark for Ted Kennedy. That's practically dawn. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 27, 2018

I hear it's dark at the bottom of a bay, too — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2018

This … is CNN.