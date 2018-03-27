Leave it to CNN to offer up this take on the new film “Chappaquiddick”:
"Chappaquiddick" explores one of Sen. Ted Kennedy's darkest hours https://t.co/bsLhkMWJKP pic.twitter.com/qUJFxcluUa
Wow. Ted Kennedy really had it rough, didn’t he?
poor guy https://t.co/jfCZIUIWT7
Sad. Kennedy was the real victim, after all. https://t.co/zRt9n0fiWK
Our heart really goes out to him.
HIS darkest hour? For real?
It wasn’t a picnic for the dead woman, either. https://t.co/0ihiRrBmEj
I think it was much worse for Mary Jo
Correction, Mary Joe's darkest hours.
BREAKING: It was a little bit darker for Mary Jo Kopechne, morons pic.twitter.com/mW5jgbRjhy
Ted Kennedy killed a woman and not only got away with it, but became an icon of the American left.
Yeah, I can’t believe he got through those dark moments…after killing a woman and getting away with it 🙄
Seriously, CNN. This is some messed-up B.S. right here.
"ONE OF"????
He had darker hours than when he killed a girl??? https://t.co/CxHBb0Q25q
Well there was also that time he sexually harassed a waitress on top of Chris Dodd
That's not dark for Ted Kennedy. That's practically dawn.
I hear it's dark at the bottom of a bay, too
This … is CNN.
Yeah, poor Teddy.
And poor OJ.
And that Bundy chap – he really needs our pity.
