Earlier today, David Hogg did what he does best: Be a bully.

#BREAKING Parkland survivor David Hogg to John McCain: 'Why do you take so much money from the NRA?' https://t.co/k0J3DXNcke — azcentral (@azcentral) March 30, 2018

Because of course he said that:

Why do you take so much money from the NRA? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 30, 2018

We could spend a lot of time here explaining why that tweet from Hogg is so pathetic and gross … but master tweeter @ComfortablySmug says it better than we ever could:

Who's ready for a hot take? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2018

A-freakin’-MEN.

Get 'em Smug — Mitchell Slagh (@MitchellSlagh) March 30, 2018

This. — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) March 30, 2018

Thank you. — MM (@JustMMWillDo) March 30, 2018

LOUD CLAP — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) March 30, 2018

David Hogg needs to stop shouting and start listening for a change.

Kid needs to do his homework, too. McCain sponsored, over NRA objections, several bills to close the gun show loophole. — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) March 30, 2018