Earlier today, David Hogg did what he does best: Be a bully.
#BREAKING Parkland survivor David Hogg to John McCain: 'Why do you take so much money from the NRA?' https://t.co/k0J3DXNcke
— azcentral (@azcentral) March 30, 2018
Because of course he said that:
Why do you take so much money from the NRA?
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 30, 2018
We could spend a lot of time here explaining why that tweet from Hogg is so pathetic and gross … but master tweeter @ComfortablySmug says it better than we ever could:
Who's ready for a hot take?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2018
A-freakin’-MEN.
Get 'em Smug
— Mitchell Slagh (@MitchellSlagh) March 30, 2018
This.
— Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) March 30, 2018
Thank you.
— MM (@JustMMWillDo) March 30, 2018
LOUD CLAP
— Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) March 30, 2018
— Justin Sexton (@JustinSextonIN) March 30, 2018
David Hogg needs to stop shouting and start listening for a change.
Kid needs to do his homework, too. McCain sponsored, over NRA objections, several bills to close the gun show loophole.
— Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) March 30, 2018
The implication that McCain is corrupt and can be bought by the NRA… a Vietnam POW who gave so much to this country! It's unbelievable
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2018