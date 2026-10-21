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Elissa Slotkin Preparing for Trump to Announce a National Security Incident to Disrupt the Midterms

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 5:00 PM
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Elissa Slotkin Preparing for Trump to Announce a National Security Incident to Disrupt the Midterms
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Elissa Slotkin certainly isn't the only Democrat in government or the media who are suggesting that President Donald Trump is going to declare some sort of national emergency to interfere with the midterms. As we reported back in August, an increasingly TDS-addled Jake Tapper of CNN said, "There is zero reason not to take Trump at his word that he and his team are planning something alarming to disrupt the midterms and beyond." We're not sure what they're all so worried about, since they seem certain that a blue tsunami is coming in two weeks. In that case, the elections will have been deemed safe and secure.

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Slotkin is not only trying to scare conservative students away from politics by warning them they'll be prosecuted — she's stoking fear that the Trump administration is going to come up with a national security incident to justify sending ICE agents to the polls and otherwise "interfering" with the midterms. She says this as a former CIA analyst who's been helping organize tabletop exercises to counter any attempt at election meddling.

(Apologies for the poor audio.)

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Just yesterday, DataRepublican posted about The Washington Post's story that "a small group of U.S. national security officials has been discreetly advising state and congressional lawmakers on how to prepare for the possibility that the Trump administration will attempt to interfere in the midterms." These unnamed security officials, too, said they were running tabletop exercises to respond to election interference from Trump. 

We need to repeat 2024 and make it too big to rig.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | NATIONAL SECURITY

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