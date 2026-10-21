Elissa Slotkin Preparing for Trump to Announce a National Security Incident to Disrupt the Midterms

Sen. Elissa Slotkin certainly isn't the only Democrat in government or the media who are suggesting that President Donald Trump is going to declare some sort of national emergency to interfere with the midterms. As we reported back in August, an increasingly TDS-addled Jake Tapper of CNN said, "There is zero reason not to take Trump at his word that he and his team are planning something alarming to disrupt the midterms and beyond." We're not sure what they're all so worried about, since they seem certain that a blue tsunami is coming in two weeks. In that case, the elections will have been deemed safe and secure.

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Slotkin is not only trying to scare conservative students away from politics by warning them they'll be prosecuted — she's stoking fear that the Trump administration is going to come up with a national security incident to justify sending ICE agents to the polls and otherwise "interfering" with the midterms. She says this as a former CIA analyst who's been helping organize tabletop exercises to counter any attempt at election meddling.

(Apologies for the poor audio.)

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she’s prepared for a situation in which the Trump administration attempts to change the outcome of the election: “Right in the last two weeks of the election, they somehow come up with a national security incident that only they can protect us from.” https://t.co/RldwjTNln5 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) October 20, 2026

Note how they're all telegraphing all of a sudden. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 21, 2026

A former CIA analyst doesn't start laying this kind of narrative groundwork on accident She knows what she's doing, she's preparing for a color revolution in the US — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican Trump and the feds shut down the regularly scheduled cheating in the federal elections that the states are conducting, and then some of these states will launch a pre-planned insurrection, yes. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican Sure is a shame the democrats blocked every attempt at election reform to restore trust in elections. They are seeding the ground so they can claim “republicans cheated” in the hopes of inciting riots. — GwinnettWit (@Gwinnett_wit) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican This is the setup. Blame Trump of a specific behavior, then do the exact thing that warrants that behavior, while screaming "we predicted he would act this way," to push the psyop. — eisegesis (@_eisegesis_) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican I think they’ve run out of time and cover. They must use this election as the trigger event for their color revolution or they’re done. Eyes open. — Jim Powers (@JimPowers3rd) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican Keep an eye on the Seditious Six. They're the vocal ones. — Infantry Reply Guy 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican She is one of the most dangerous women in America and she isn’t hiding it. She is a pure threat to America 🚩 — Dog Realtor in AZ (@DogRealtorAZ) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican The memo has been delivered and all of the democrats are using the same message, that Trump is trying to change the outcome of the election. My take is that the democrats are panicking because Trump is a force and that the democrats might not do well this midterm. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican Notice she said "as a national security person" and left off the "former"? Who is she doing national security for? — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican Slotkin is building the post-election grievance story two weeks before the election. That tells you what the internal polls look like. — Rob Kennedy (@TheRobKennedy) October 21, 2026

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@AuronMacintyre Yeah, they’re going to steal the midterms and basically dare us to do something about it. That’s what all these ridiculous polls are about where Dems flip all these red districts. — Roscoe Proudfoot (@Proud_Feets) October 21, 2026

@AuronMacintyre They are going to try to steal the election, then claim Trump is an "authoritarian" for stopping them from doing so. — AverageAmerican (@Average00037367) October 21, 2026

@AuronMacintyre Only Slotkin can protect us from this fake event that only Trump can protect us from. — mark miner (@Didaskalos71166) October 21, 2026

@AuronMacintyre Planting all the seeds that Trump is the enemy knowing that they're creating chaos behind the scenes to start the coup. The left is already doing what they're blaming Trump for. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) October 21, 2026

@AuronMacintyre I would say that intelligent people in the intelligence business do not advertise intentions publicly, unless they're stupid, desperate, or both. — Charlie RedCock (@CharlieRedCock) October 21, 2026

@AuronMacintyre Question is, what is the planned "national security incident" they are about to deploy, and when can we arrest those responsible? This hag is just here to prepare the battlefield. — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) October 21, 2026

@DataRepublican We are going to have to win BIG. Too big for the left to rig the election. The left is curating sowing the seeds to not believe the results of the election. — Henry Wycislo (@HenryWycislo) October 21, 2026

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Just yesterday, DataRepublican posted about The Washington Post's story that "a small group of U.S. national security officials has been discreetly advising state and congressional lawmakers on how to prepare for the possibility that the Trump administration will attempt to interfere in the midterms." These unnamed security officials, too, said they were running tabletop exercises to respond to election interference from Trump.

We need to repeat 2024 and make it too big to rig.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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