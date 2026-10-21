'HOW IS THIS REAL'!? Irish Gov't Has a Warning for Grandparents Who Want to Hug Their Grandkids

Before we get into the public service announcement airing in Ireland which is supported by the government, here's a brief crime update about assaults and sexual offenses in that country:

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However, some crime trends are upwards with the number of serious assaults in the Republic increasing over the past decade by 85% to 5,865 in 2024 — the fifth highest rate in the EU. Like most countries in the EU, Ireland has also experienced a sharp rise in sexual offences, including rape, over the past decade, with numbers more than doubling. The number of rapes reported in the Republic jumped from 480 in 2014 to 1,040 ten years later.

Part of the problem appears to be... grandparents who want to hug their grandkids without first getting consent.

No, seriously:

HOW IS THIS REAL — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 21, 2026

And yet it is:

The latest ad from the Irish Government to the Irish people, who are the font of all problems in the country and desperately need to be stopped from their bad behaviour. This time, it's hugging your grandkids. https://t.co/IKYKteKP8m — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) October 21, 2026

"Priorities" detected, as Orwell rolls his eyes.

In Ireland we have weekly headlines of foreigner's being charged, with rape, gang rape and child rape, who need translators because they can't even speak English. So naturally our government is going after loving grandparents giving their grandchildren a hug. — The Laymans Take (@thelaymanstake) October 21, 2026

@john_mcguirk Anti-white hatred in government-funded propaganda campaigns — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 21, 2026

@john_mcguirk They talk about "consent" yet deny women the same consent when it comes to men in our bathrooms, sports, hospital wards and every other single sex space you can think of. The Irish State is a sick joke! — Elizabeth Gregory 🎗 🇮🇪 🇦🇺 (@OzzyJellyEllie) October 21, 2026

We don't think for one second that there aren't unhinged Democrats who wouldn't mind something like that being aired in the U.S. as well.

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