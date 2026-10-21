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'HOW IS THIS REAL'!? Irish Gov't Has a Warning for Grandparents Who Want to Hug Their Grandkids

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 3:43 PM
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'HOW IS THIS REAL'!? Irish Gov't Has a Warning for Grandparents Who Want to Hug Their Grandkids
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Before we get into the public service announcement airing in Ireland which is supported by the government, here's a brief crime update about assaults and sexual offenses in that country: 

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However, some crime trends are upwards with the number of serious assaults in the Republic increasing over the past decade by 85% to 5,865 in 2024 — the fifth highest rate in the EU.

Like most countries in the EU, Ireland has also experienced a sharp rise in sexual offences, including rape, over the past decade, with numbers more than doubling.

The number of rapes reported in the Republic jumped from 480 in 2014 to 1,040 ten years later.

Part of the problem appears to be... grandparents who want to hug their grandkids without first getting consent.

No, seriously: 

And yet it is:

"Priorities" detected, as Orwell rolls his eyes. 

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We don't think for one second that there aren't unhinged Democrats who wouldn't mind something like that being aired in the U.S. as well. 

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News Topics CRIME | EUROPEAN UNION | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

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