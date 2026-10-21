Florida Man Who? VA Man Just Raises the Bar With Extreme ‘Do Not Disturb’ Strategy During the Game

Who was playing and was she trying to stop him from watching the game?

🇺🇸 In Virginia, a 64-year-old man was charged after he taped his wife to a chair in the basement so he could watch football upstairs. Terry Ward was arrested last Sunday night in Richmond after officers responded to a domestic call. According to the criminal complaint, his wife said he used tape to restrain her to a chair in the basement. Ward admitted he tied her up and left her there. She had marks and tape residue on both arms and told police she had been restrained for up to 45 minutes. He faces felony abduction and misdemeanor assault on a family member He is due in court on November 10. — WTF (@mrwtffacts) October 20, 2026

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Every man deserves peace for his Sunday game.

Got to hear both sides. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 20, 2026

Only fair.

Me showing this tweet to my wife https://t.co/GOI7XVF7Xm — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 21, 2026

Is that a threat?

@mrwtffacts @3YearLetterman would be proud to meet this man — Bart Vandelay (@blyon72) October 20, 202

They would likely be fast friends.

@mrwtffacts https://t.co/PCubQ2Zppy — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) October 20, 2026

This used to be a proper country.

@mrwtffacts Virginia Man 2028 — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) October 20, 2026

About to overtake the Florida Man.

@mrwtffacts 45 minutes of game clock or elapsed time? — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) October 20, 2026

That makes a huge difference.

@mrwtffacts That’s TERRIBLE! Just out of curiosity, what brand of tape did be use and how exactly did he wrap her up? Again, TERRIBLE! — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) October 20, 2026

For research purposes only, of course.

@mrwtffacts He just needs to blame his testosterone hormones, they were just really out of wack that day. He can not be blamed for his actions when his hormones overruled his thinking. Can we get a go fund me set up for this guys defense?? anyone?? — Average Joe (@JosephJ03198940) October 20, 2026

Maybe he has low-T?

@mrwtffacts I mean… https://t.co/2EnUh3Ioca — Quantius Pilate (@QuantiusPilate) October 20, 2026

@mrwtffacts Arrested? For enjoying a football game in peace? https://t.co/pyPAiYHF8g — Opus (@Opus_Rexx) October 20, 2026

Is this Russia?

@mrwtffacts He’s probably been married for 30 years. He’s getting off on “time served” 👀 — FomoShopped (@Fomoshopped) October 20, 2026

That 30 years had to feel like dog years.

@mrwtffacts God forbid a man just wants to watch a football game in peace without having to explain what's going on every 5 minutes, then being assigned 12 different chores while the game is still going. — mewrei 🔜 ⛱️🩳😎 (@mewrei) October 20, 2026

@mrwtffacts Dude. Just head to a sports bar. — Lisa (@politeracy) October 20, 2026

Then, you have to tip and pay for overpriced beer.

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@mrwtffacts His face is like "and I'd do it again" 🤣 — Ramze 🚀 Tesla • SpaceX (@ramzetravels1) October 20, 2026

His name is Terry Ward, and from this day forward, October 20th shall forever be know as Terry Ward Day. Happy Terry Ward Day, everybody. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) October 20, 2026

Not all heroes wear capes.

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