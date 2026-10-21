DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Florida Man Who? VA Man Just Raises the Bar With Extreme ‘Do Not Disturb’ Strategy During the Game

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 1:03 PM
Advertisement
Florida Man Who? VA Man Just Raises the Bar With Extreme ‘Do Not Disturb’ Strategy During the Game
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Who was playing and was she trying to stop him from watching the game?

Advertisement

Every man deserves peace for his Sunday game.

Only fair.

Is that a threat?

They would likely be fast friends.

This used to be a proper country.

About to overtake the Florida Man.

That makes a huge difference. 

For research purposes only, of course. 

Recommended
Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward Just Mindy 'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe he has low-T?

Is this Russia?

That 30 years had to feel like dog years.

Then, you have to tip and pay for overpriced beer. 

Advertisement

Not all heroes wear capes.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | NFL | SPORTS | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward

Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward

Just Mindy
'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money

'They Rejected This, Right?' Dems in No Hurry to Tell This Billionaire They Don't Want His Money

Doug P.
NRSC Smells Blood in Minnesota While Democrats Still Haven’t Booked a Single Ad for Flanagan

NRSC Smells Blood in Minnesota While Democrats Still Haven’t Booked a Single Ad for Flanagan

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos