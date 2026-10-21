What's This 'Migrant Caravan' Likely to See When Reaching the US Border? Place Your Bets!

We have an update on the "migrant caravan" we talked about three weeks ago that's still headed north toward the southern border of the United States. Apparently they still haven't been informed that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas aren't still in office and waving anybody and everybody into the U.S. with zero scrutiny.

Advertisement

They're still headed north according to Reuters, and it would appear that if they keep going rude awakenings await.

A migrant caravan with hundreds of people, mainly from Central America, continued traveling on foot through southern Mexico as the group headed towards the United States in hopes of work and better opportunities for their children https://t.co/AejsWEtxaC — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2026

"Headed towards the United States in hopes of work and better opportunities for their children."

Reuters can always be counted on to frame these kinds of stories however the Democrats want. And it sure looked like there were a lot of adult men with no kids.

So, what'll they find if and when the caravan reaches the southern border?

"Good luck with that" comes to mind.

"Sorry, folks. Country's closed. The armed border guards out front should have told ya." https://t.co/6Fl6HYp11a — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 21, 2026

That's exactly what will happen.

There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States. We will protect our borders — America is a nation, not an economic zone. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 21, 2026

They might be about to find out the hard way that the open borders people aren't in charge anymore.

@Reuters Who paid for and organized this caravan? — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) October 21, 2026

Which rich person or NGO is organizing this craziness? These things don’t just happen organically. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) October 21, 2026

Many so-called "journalists" covering this story won't bother to do any digging when it comes to that because they don't want people to know the answer.

The GOP should run this as an ad until the election. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2026

This is what's at stake if Democrats are put back into power.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.