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What's This 'Migrant Caravan' Likely to See When Reaching the US Border? Place Your Bets!

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 2:37 PM
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What's This 'Migrant Caravan' Likely to See When Reaching the US Border? Place Your Bets!
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We have an update on the "migrant caravan" we talked about three weeks ago that's still headed north toward the southern border of the United States. Apparently they still haven't been informed that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas aren't still in office and waving anybody and everybody into the U.S. with zero scrutiny. 

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They're still headed north according to Reuters, and it would appear that if they keep going rude awakenings await.

"Headed towards the United States in hopes of work and better opportunities for their children."

Reuters can always be counted on to frame these kinds of stories however the Democrats want. And it sure looked like there were a lot of adult men with no kids.

So, what'll they find if and when the caravan reaches the southern border? 

"Good luck with that" comes to mind. 

That's exactly what will happen.

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They might be about to find out the hard way that the open borders people aren't in charge anymore. 

Many so-called "journalists" covering this story won't bother to do any digging when it comes to that because they don't want people to know the answer. 

This is what's at stake if Democrats are put back into power. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS | BORDER SECURITY | DHS

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