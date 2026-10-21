Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’

JD Vance is fed up with Republicans who think the ad against Democrat Ohio Governor hopeful Amy Acton went too far. In the ad, her mother warns voters her daughter is disturbed and a liar and they should not vote for her.

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Acton claims her mother allowed her stepfather to abuse her.

🚨 WOW! VP JD Vance just FIRED BACK at Republicans going on a meltdown about Vivek Ramaswamy's ad where Amy Acton's mother called her a liar "STOP WHINING ABOUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND GO WIN." "I'm a little bit DISGUSTED when I see Republicans across the country who are whining more about that advertisement than they are about what the congressional Democrats and other Democrats want to do to the United States of America." "People called Vivek a M*RDERER in some of the ads against him." "Remember the ads run against me? [...] Using [Trump's] family members to go after him? Politics is a tough business!" 🎯 JD is spot on. Get of the high horse and go win. Democrats have spent YEARS using Trump's own family against him. Nobody on the left apologized. A reminder that they justify the death of conservatives and want to replace us with millions of foreign invaders. Who would let all that happen over one ad?! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

Vance said a few important things: politics is not a playdate, the Democrats say absolutely horrific lies about the Republicans every day, and the Democrats want to destroy America with their open border policies. This advertisement is nothing compared to all of that. Maybe Republicans should start worrying about ACTUAL threats to America, and that is the Democrats.

INJECT INTO MY VEINS! 👏🔥👏🔥 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 21, 2026

Respectability politics ended with Barack Obama. Remember, when his campaign called Mitt Romney a dog abuser, a man who abused a gay student, and someone who gave a woman cancer? Remember all of that?

JD Vance cooked here. Republicans need to get their d*mn heads in the game. 🔥 The left wants us all dead and/or in jail. No time to cry over an ad. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 21, 2026

Vice President Vance understands how to win. This is why the worst people go after him — Daniel Johnson (@DanielInBranson) October 21, 2026

Republicans need to focus on winning elections and saving our country. If Democrats win, they will expand the Supreme Court, open the borders, and allow foreign entities to continue to defraud our government. The GOP needs to get their eye on the prize.

Finally a Republican with balls! — Reynolds Henderson (@Steelyfox22) October 21, 2026

JD’s response is so PERFECT!! — Terri Carter (@TerriCarter2021) October 21, 2026

Republicans can't keep the country safe if they don't win.

No matter what @VivekGRamaswamy has to win for the Republicans to get control of Ohio which is a key state deciding who's elected President in most elections. — Jason 🇺🇲 (@chosenhorse2) October 21, 2026

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@EricLDaugh Know your enemy. Win at any cost, because @TheDemocrats aren’t playing by the same rules. — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 21, 2026

Republicans better wake up to that reality.

@EricLDaugh I dont think it was necessary but im not voting for a commie because of it. Ive also read a lot of racist s**t from the left about Vivek and his family. Tit for tat. Go Vivek!!! — Jolene (@Jolene62449178) October 21, 2026

That's the spirit!

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