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Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 2:07 PM
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Vance Fires Back: Republicans More Upset Over Ad Than Dems Destroying America – ‘Go Win or Shut Up’
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

JD Vance is fed up with Republicans who think the ad against Democrat Ohio Governor hopeful Amy Acton went too far. In the ad, her mother warns voters her daughter is disturbed and a liar and they should not vote for her.

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 Acton claims her mother allowed her stepfather to abuse her. 

Vance said a few important things: politics is not a playdate, the Democrats say absolutely horrific lies about the Republicans every day, and the Democrats want to destroy America with their open border policies. This advertisement is nothing compared to all of that. Maybe Republicans should start worrying about ACTUAL threats to America, and that is the Democrats.

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Respectability politics ended with Barack Obama. Remember, when his campaign called Mitt Romney a dog abuser, a man who abused a gay student, and someone who gave a woman cancer? Remember all of that? 

Republicans need to focus on winning elections and saving our country. If Democrats win, they will expand the Supreme Court, open the borders, and allow foreign entities to continue to defraud our government. The GOP needs to get their eye on the prize. 

Republicans can't keep the country safe if they don't win.

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Republicans better wake up to that reality. 

That's the spirit!

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JD VANCE | OHIO | REPUBLICAN PARTY | VIVEK RAMASWAMY

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