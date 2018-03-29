By now, Dana Loesch is used to taking all kinds of crap from gun rights opponents. But that doesn’t mean it gets any less disgusting. This afternoon, she shared a sample of what she’s still dealing with:

Anti-gun men remain the most sexist out there. For the millionth time, this isn’t me. But continue objectifying women in a creepy way. Totally convinces us to disarm 🙄 https://t.co/ofBfJAKOpl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 29, 2018

And just like that, the beta male deleted his post 😂 — heavyg603 (@heavyg603) March 29, 2018

Yep, he deleted it for some reason, but he posted the same graphic a few days ago, and we grabbed it:

A real class-hole, that dude.

I agree that it is awful that people are spreading these types of photos in an attempt to shame you. There are far more intelligent ways to debate your craven and misleading tactics. Anyway, thanks for posting the pics on your timeline again. I almost forgot about them — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) March 29, 2018

LOL! Loesch totally deserves to be slimed by sexist pigs because she doesn’t share your politics!

Loesch is right, though. Cheap shots like this only serve to make the gun grabbers look desperate and vile. So keep up the great work, douchebags!

What is wrong with these people? — LR (@Gunslinger2929) March 29, 2018

Desperate idiots. — Raymond P. Blanks (@R_Blanks) March 29, 2018

Yep.

Keep fighting the good fight! ❤ — Gypsy Smiles (@WeatheredEyes_G) March 29, 2018

Don’t worry — she will.

***

Related:

Chris Loesch BLASTS vile troll who tried to pass off half-naked model as Dana Loesch