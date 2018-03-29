By now, Dana Loesch is used to taking all kinds of crap from gun rights opponents. But that doesn’t mean it gets any less disgusting. This afternoon, she shared a sample of what she’s still dealing with:

Yep, he deleted it for some reason, but he posted the same graphic a few days ago, and we grabbed it:

A real class-hole, that dude.

LOL! Loesch totally deserves to be slimed by sexist pigs because she doesn’t share your politics!

Loesch is right, though. Cheap shots like this only serve to make the gun grabbers look desperate and vile. So keep up the great work, douchebags!

Yep.

Don’t worry — she will.

