A vile troll has been tweeting out this photo of a half-naked model and trying to pass her off as Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch:

He did finally realize his mistake, but rather than delete the original tweet, he doubled-down and including the model’s image in his bogus correction:

The troll blamed Google for his error:

Let’s list everything wrong with his correction, shall we?

Dana handled this scuzz with her usual grace, however:

And here’s Dana’s husband, Chris, with a question for all liberals: “Is that where the left is now?”

