A vile troll has been tweeting out this photo of a half-naked model and trying to pass her off as Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch:
He did finally realize his mistake, but rather than delete the original tweet, he doubled-down and including the model’s image in his bogus correction:
The troll blamed Google for his error:
Here you go, Chet!
Thanks for clearing this whole misunderstand up.
Google said it was @DLoesch, and I'm very sorry for the confusion.
Does your POTUS EVER apologize? I do. I did.
So, I assume you're pleasantly placated. Be well, Patriot! ~Jeffhttps://t.co/O5weUGh8T0
— Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) March 2, 2018
Let’s list everything wrong with his correction, shall we?
Misogyny
Sexual harassment
Sexist
Hatred
Bigotry
Intolerance
Targeted Harassment https://t.co/ythas0lmPe
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 2, 2018
Dana handled this scuzz with her usual grace, however:
God bless. (The girl with hand shoes isn’t me, though.) https://t.co/Ysb62Q9VXY
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2018
And here’s Dana’s husband, Chris, with a question for all liberals: “Is that where the left is now?”
This guy doesn’t have the decency to delete this tweet even though he admits that the woman in the cut up t-shirt isn’t even her.
Is that where the left is now? Is it OK to falsely sexualize women in order to try and demean and diminish them?
Feminists? Hardly. https://t.co/iUqfI9WGMk
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 2, 2018
