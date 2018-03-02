A vile troll has been tweeting out this photo of a half-naked model and trying to pass her off as Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch:

He did finally realize his mistake, but rather than delete the original tweet, he doubled-down and including the model’s image in his bogus correction:

The troll blamed Google for his error:

Here you go, Chet! Thanks for clearing this whole misunderstand up. Google said it was @DLoesch, and I'm very sorry for the confusion. Does your POTUS EVER apologize? I do. I did. So, I assume you're pleasantly placated. Be well, Patriot! ~Jeffhttps://t.co/O5weUGh8T0 — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) March 2, 2018

Let’s list everything wrong with his correction, shall we?

Misogyny

Sexual harassment

Sexist

Hatred

Bigotry

Intolerance

Targeted Harassment https://t.co/ythas0lmPe — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 2, 2018

Dana handled this scuzz with her usual grace, however:

God bless. (The girl with hand shoes isn’t me, though.) https://t.co/Ysb62Q9VXY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2018

And here’s Dana’s husband, Chris, with a question for all liberals: “Is that where the left is now?”

This guy doesn’t have the decency to delete this tweet even though he admits that the woman in the cut up t-shirt isn’t even her.

Is that where the left is now? Is it OK to falsely sexualize women in order to try and demean and diminish them?

Feminists? Hardly. https://t.co/iUqfI9WGMk — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 2, 2018

***

Related:

PATHETIC! The Wrap gets SMACKED for this blatant smear job on Dana Loesch https://t.co/2MQkLiIrs7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 2, 2018

Take a SEAT! This may be Dana Loesch's best troll WALLOPING yet (you'll fist-pump) https://t.co/DdnMMabhce — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 1, 2018