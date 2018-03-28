Earlier this week, we told you about David Hogg answering questions from his legions of fans — and clamming up when Kyle Kashuv confronted him with just two words: “Let’s debate.”

Evidently Hogg didn’t learn from that experience, because today, he went back for more:

He managed to field plenty of important and consequential questions:

We’re really lucky that David can make time for all the little people.

Well, maybe not trying quite hard enough:

Now’s your chance, David. Step up to the plate and embrace that stunning bravery! What kind of opportunist would you be if you let this golden opportunity slip away?

Time’s a-wastin’!

