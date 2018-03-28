Earlier this week, we told you about David Hogg answering questions from his legions of fans — and clamming up when Kyle Kashuv confronted him with just two words: “Let’s debate.”

Evidently Hogg didn’t learn from that experience, because today, he went back for more:

Ask me anything! — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 28, 2018

He managed to field plenty of important and consequential questions:

Are you gay? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrunh) March 28, 2018

Nope — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 28, 2018

Is this the krusty krab — sam (@sammysosa64) March 28, 2018

No this is Patrick! pic.twitter.com/uPf795063h — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 28, 2018

Who does your eyebrows? — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) March 28, 2018

Me myself and I — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 28, 2018

We’re really lucky that David can make time for all the little people.

Just trying to answer as many of y'all as I can — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 28, 2018

Well, maybe not trying quite hard enough:

Debate me kind sir? https://t.co/ZpKvZbxvUP — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 28, 2018

Now’s your chance, David. Step up to the plate and embrace that stunning bravery! What kind of opportunist would you be if you let this golden opportunity slip away?

Time’s a-wastin’!