Earlier today, David Hogg stopped bashing old-ass parents and smearing gun owners for a few minutes to engage with his legions of fans:
I got a few minutes ask me anything
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
Hogg got plenty of responses, and he was only too happy to indulge those willing to feed his ego:
How much can you bench press
— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 26, 2018
I've benched the bar 100 times before. 😂thats about it
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
So you think President is in ypur future young man🤔
— Amanda Butler (@sweethunni1976) March 26, 2018
Maybe? There's a lot of people much smarter than me that simply don't run for office I would love to see more scientist/engineers run for office so we can promote amazing stuff like what @elonmusk does
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
Favorite things to do for fun in your free time ??
— #DouglasStrong Christina (@ReadySetRock75) March 26, 2018
I like aquiponics/hydroponics, making Documentaries and short films along with memes with my TV production crew
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
How tired are you guys? I hope you remember to get some rest!
— Kristen (@DineandDish) March 26, 2018
I'm exhausted often but then I go to places like Thurgood Marshal Academy here in DC and realize how important this movement is and it's absolutely energising
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
This exchange was particularly interesting:
Do you enjoy debating?
— Alina (@Alina__IVI) March 26, 2018
Yes and no I only enjoy it when both sides leave the table understanding that enviably there will always be disagreements but what is important that we love each other for who we are
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
That happens very rarely. Have you cared about politics before?
— Alina (@Alina__IVI) March 26, 2018
Yes I've had to debate things like gun control in Speech and Debate in Public Forum for the past 4 years
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018
Well, since Hogg’s got such a wealth of debating experience and is totally an expert on everything, he should be pretty stoked at this proposal from Stoneman Douglas classmate Kyle Kashuv
Let's debate? https://t.co/JAYZO8rzGv
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 26, 2018
Hmmm … Hogg had lots of time to answer all those other people. But not Kashuv. Weird.
Well, don't ask that.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 26, 2018
Anyone else think it’s long past time David put his money where his mouth is?
Still no response from @davidhogg111.#DavidHogg pic.twitter.com/MS5drKz2gC
— Joe Bag O'Donuts (@JoeyNada76) March 26, 2018
What @davidhogg111 ?! No acceptance to debate?
— Elizabeth (@Gypsy32281) March 26, 2018
I smell fear on the part of @davidhogg111 .. he knows he would be in over his head!
— Marie (@Zoddie7) March 26, 2018
