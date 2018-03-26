Earlier today, David Hogg stopped bashing old-ass parents and smearing gun owners for a few minutes to engage with his legions of fans:

I got a few minutes ask me anything — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

Hogg got plenty of responses, and he was only too happy to indulge those willing to feed his ego:

How much can you bench press — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 26, 2018

I've benched the bar 100 times before. 😂thats about it — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

So you think President is in ypur future young man🤔 — Amanda Butler (@sweethunni1976) March 26, 2018

Maybe? There's a lot of people much smarter than me that simply don't run for office I would love to see more scientist/engineers run for office so we can promote amazing stuff like what @elonmusk does — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

Favorite things to do for fun in your free time ?? — #DouglasStrong Christina (@ReadySetRock75) March 26, 2018

I like aquiponics/hydroponics, making Documentaries and short films along with memes with my TV production crew — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

How tired are you guys? I hope you remember to get some rest! — Kristen (@DineandDish) March 26, 2018

I'm exhausted often but then I go to places like Thurgood Marshal Academy here in DC and realize how important this movement is and it's absolutely energising — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

This exchange was particularly interesting:

Do you enjoy debating? — Alina (@Alina__IVI) March 26, 2018

Yes and no I only enjoy it when both sides leave the table understanding that enviably there will always be disagreements but what is important that we love each other for who we are — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

Snort.

That happens very rarely. Have you cared about politics before? — Alina (@Alina__IVI) March 26, 2018

Yes I've had to debate things like gun control in Speech and Debate in Public Forum for the past 4 years — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

Well, since Hogg’s got such a wealth of debating experience and is totally an expert on everything, he should be pretty stoked at this proposal from Stoneman Douglas classmate Kyle Kashuv

Hmmm … Hogg had lots of time to answer all those other people. But not Kashuv. Weird.

Well, don't ask that. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 26, 2018

Anyone else think it’s long past time David put his money where his mouth is?

What @davidhogg111 ?! No acceptance to debate? — Elizabeth (@Gypsy32281) March 26, 2018

I smell fear on the part of @davidhogg111 .. he knows he would be in over his head! — Marie (@Zoddie7) March 26, 2018

Yep.