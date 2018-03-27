By now, you’re probably pretty sick and tired of hearing from Stoneman Douglas gun control activist and SJW Cameron Kasky. Frankly, so are we. But we’d be doing ourselves and a lot of other people a disservice if we let this slide:

Cameron Kasky claims that the NRA loves the Sandy Hook and Columbine massacres. pic.twitter.com/bh81DHGGnf — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2018

Remember when Kasky called out Kyle Kashuv for a personal attack on another Stoneman Douglas student? A personal attack that was neither personal nor an attack but for which Kashuv nevertheless apologized? And Kasky said he “[wanted] nothing to do with” Kashuv in the gun control debate because Kashuv had gone “low”?

Yeah, those were good times. Because it’s pretty hard to go much lower than claiming that the NRA loves the mass murder of children.

Can't reason with people who make unreasonable statements. — Titto_530 Native 4k (@Titto530) March 27, 2018

This kid just gets worse and worse. What a scumbag. — Snake Plisken (@Jack_Plisken) March 27, 2018

These kids are disgusting https://t.co/gW4JkdahQu — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 27, 2018

Kashuv was absolutely right when he told Kasky he has no claim to any “moral high ground.”

This is called losing control of your narrative. — John Stroud (@j_p_stroud) March 27, 2018

And what makes it even more sickening is the MSM’s complicity.

How are we supposed to have a bi partisan discussion when these kids get on national television and say the NRA love the Sandy Hook massacre? The media has chosen its side, they will allow them to say anything as long as it will push the agenda they aim for — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 27, 2018

The media is just as disgusting as the kids for doing nothing but nodding along to their smears — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 27, 2018

Yep.