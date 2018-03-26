It must be pretty sweet to be CNN. You get to push out dishonest crap every day and still get sympathy when you’re called out on it.

As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN couldn’t resist the urge to insert Newtown into their story on Remington filing for bankruptcy. But this also happened:

What a coincidence! Sources tell us that CNN is full of crap.

Actually, according to CNN’s sources, that’s pretty much exactly what he said. Here are the first three paragraphs of CNN’s report:

Several employees at the Interior Department have told CNN that Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly says that he won’t focus on diversity, an apparent talking point that has upset many people within the agency.
Three high-ranking Interior officials from three different divisions said that Zinke has made several comments with a similar theme, saying “diversity isn’t important,” or “I don’t care about diversity,” or “I don’t really think that’s important anymore.”
Each time, Zinke followed with something along the lines of, “what’s important is having the right person for the right job,” or “I care about excellence, and I’m going to get the best people, and you’ll find we have the most diverse group anyone’s ever had,” the sources said.

Did CNN just think we wouldn’t notice that the article totally undermines the headline?

