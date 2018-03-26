It must be pretty sweet to be CNN. You get to push out dishonest crap every day and still get sympathy when you’re called out on it.

As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN couldn’t resist the urge to insert Newtown into their story on Remington filing for bankruptcy. But this also happened:

Sources tell CNN that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has repeatedly said he won’t focus on diversity, making comments like “diversity isn’t important” https://t.co/iv7MMDBV0o pic.twitter.com/hdr45nsVAh — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2018

What a coincidence! Sources tell us that CNN is full of crap.

I'm sure they're twisting his words. I can tell from the headline. He likely said or suggested getting the job done and getting it right is more important than worrying diversity. — Ryan Cornell (@RealRyanCornell) March 26, 2018

Actually, according to CNN’s sources, that’s pretty much exactly what he said. Here are the first three paragraphs of CNN’s report:

Several employees at the Interior Department have told CNN that Secretary Ryan Zinke repeatedly says that he won’t focus on diversity, an apparent talking point that has upset many people within the agency. Three high-ranking Interior officials from three different divisions said that Zinke has made several comments with a similar theme, saying “diversity isn’t important,” or “I don’t care about diversity,” or “I don’t really think that’s important anymore.” Each time, Zinke followed with something along the lines of, “what’s important is having the right person for the right job,” or “I care about excellence, and I’m going to get the best people, and you’ll find we have the most diverse group anyone’s ever had,” the sources said.

Did CNN just think we wouldn’t notice that the article totally undermines the headline?

And the rest of the quote (Very Misleading Headline)….

"what's important is having the right person for the right job," or "I care about excellence, and I'm going to get the best people, and you'll find we have the most diverse group anyone's ever had," the sources said. — Sarah Armstrong (@SOA_USA) March 26, 2018

Talk about framing a headline, good Lord CNN pic.twitter.com/tLRojkoFW9 — Darin (@TigersfanOU) March 26, 2018

Misleading headline…of course CNN has no shame though. So I'm not surprised. He also said, "I care about excellence, and I'm going to get the best people, and you'll find we have the most diverse group anyone's ever had." — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) March 26, 2018

"I care about excellence, and I'm going to get the best people, and you'll find we have the most diverse group anyone's ever had." So he seems to think pursuing excellence is a better path to diversity than blind proportionalism.

No bias to see here! — TommyD (@KneelB4Zodd) March 26, 2018

This is an egregious smear considering the lack of context. The totality of his comment was actually pro-diversity. This is absolutely unconscionable, even for #CNN. — Rett Copple (@RettCopple) March 26, 2018