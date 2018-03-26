Wonder how long CNN’s been waiting to be able to tweet these words:

Remington, one of America's oldest gun makers, has filed for bankruptcy. Its products include the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. https://t.co/6cAK47CbwT pic.twitter.com/xitgzZvRfp — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) March 26, 2018

Real subtle, guys.

"Let's blame Remington for Newton in this article about them filing bankruptcy." – CNN's idea of journalism — BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018

Great work as usual!

United files bankruptcy. Their model of airplane was used in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and oh wait that's not in thishttps://t.co/0MBEbS7Na8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2018

They totally don't want to ban guns, though. They just want them liable for crimes committed so they can be sued out of existence. — BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018

Totally different things.

The left doesn't want to ban guns. They just want to sue manufacturers out of existence, and cut off all financing/funding, and put people on watchlists that prevent them from purchasing guns. Oh yeah, they also want to ban guns. — BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018

Nice of CNN to help them in their mission.

Media dances on the graves of workers who lose their jobs in industries they don't like ( coal, firearms, etc. ), but we're supposed to cry crocodile tears when rags like Gawker shut down. — BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018

Amazing how that works.

Meanwhile, at least CNN’s in good company when it comes to spinning Remington’s misfortune in gun control proponents’ favor:

"Amid nationwide gun protests" is rather misleading, as they spent years accumulating $1 billion in debt. They're also continuing to manufacture guns as a part of their agreement with their creditors. None of this is due to protests. https://t.co/YuDA6CZQls — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 26, 2018