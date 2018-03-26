Wonder how long CNN’s been waiting to be able to tweet these words:
Remington, one of America's oldest gun makers, has filed for bankruptcy. Its products include the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. https://t.co/6cAK47CbwT pic.twitter.com/xitgzZvRfp
— CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) March 26, 2018
Real subtle, guys.
Nice tweet, CNN. #assholes https://t.co/ZqJROOz7ym
— BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018
"Let's blame Remington for Newton in this article about them filing bankruptcy." – CNN's idea of journalism
— BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018
Great work as usual!
United files bankruptcy. Their model of airplane was used in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and oh wait that's not in thishttps://t.co/0MBEbS7Na8
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2018
They totally don't want to ban guns, though. They just want them liable for crimes committed so they can be sued out of existence.
— BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018
Totally different things.
The left doesn't want to ban guns. They just want to sue manufacturers out of existence, and cut off all financing/funding, and put people on watchlists that prevent them from purchasing guns. Oh yeah, they also want to ban guns.
— BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018
Nice of CNN to help them in their mission.
Media dances on the graves of workers who lose their jobs in industries they don't like ( coal, firearms, etc. ), but we're supposed to cry crocodile tears when rags like Gawker shut down.
— BT (@back_ttys) March 26, 2018
Amazing how that works.
Meanwhile, at least CNN’s in good company when it comes to spinning Remington’s misfortune in gun control proponents’ favor:
"Amid nationwide gun protests" is rather misleading, as they spent years accumulating $1 billion in debt. They're also continuing to manufacture guns as a part of their agreement with their creditors.
None of this is due to protests. https://t.co/YuDA6CZQls
— Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 26, 2018
Way to try and craft a narrative, though! Holy cow.
Images in order of lead, beginning and then sandwiched in the middle. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/yQM7v8H2s1
— Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 26, 2018