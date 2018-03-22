Joe Biden and Donald Trump are engaged in a full-on pissing contest. Because maturity.

But as we know, things can always get stupider. And the Washington Post’s Philip Bump is doing his part to make sure that happens sooner rather than later:

Talked to a boxing coach and an MMA trainer about who'd win a Trump-Biden brawl. Both picked Biden. https://t.co/JySqIq9FOd — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 22, 2018

Bump writes:

This whole thing is still stupid. As our Eugene Scott wrote, Biden’s comments were the sort of tough-guy posturing that degrades discourse generally, much less at the highest levels of governance. Trump’s rejoinder is no different, and carries with it the additional side effect of not exactly bolstering the grandeur of his office. But if we’re going to talk about Trump and Biden getting in a fight, to heck with it. Let’s talk about Trump and Biden getting in a fight. We reached out to a boxing instructor and an mixed-martial arts trainer to get their assessments of how a Biden-Trump bout would go and, more broadly, what makes someone better or worse at their respective disciplines.

He really should’ve stopped after “this whole thing is still stupid.” We would’ve been with him. But he just had to keep going … right over the cliff.

