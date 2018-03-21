As Twitchy told you, Ezra Klein mustered up all the courage he could find to tweet out the “unpopular opinion” that the media bear most of the responsibility for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump:

Aside from being incorrect, Klein’s unpopular opinion isn’t unpopular at all. At least not with liberals. Business Insider’s Josh Barro, who isn’t exactly a paragon of conservatism, is calling Klein out on his B.S.:

He’s right, of course. Which is why Hillary’s minions are so butthurt:

Some people just can’t handle the truth.

