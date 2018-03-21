As Twitchy told you, Ezra Klein mustered up all the courage he could find to tweet out the “unpopular opinion” that the media bear most of the responsibility for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump:

Unpopular opinion: the way the media covered Hillary Clinton's emails did much more to make Donald Trump president than anything Cambridge Analytica, or even Facebook, did. And it was less defensible on the merits. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 21, 2018

Aside from being incorrect, Klein’s unpopular opinion isn’t unpopular at all. At least not with liberals. Business Insider’s Josh Barro, who isn’t exactly a paragon of conservatism, is calling Klein out on his B.S.:

This is not an unpopular opinion. The Clintons and their acolytes have spent decades insisting their negative public image was everyone's fault but their own. https://t.co/tW2S4zYNtR — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 21, 2018

If the Clintons wanted to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest maybe, for example, Huma Abedin should have not been simultaneously on the payroll of the State Department, Teneo, and the Clinton Foundation. The media didn't do that to them, though it did report it. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 21, 2018

And if she didn't want an email scandal, maybe she shouldn't have used a private server to shield her public-record emails from FOIA such that the Associated Press had to sue for access. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 21, 2018

My point is, the lesson of 2016 is you need to nominate people who can earn the trust of enough of the skeptical public (LIKE BARACK OBAMA DID) instead of someone whose ethical lapses you overlook because you, a partisan, trust them implicitly to act in your best interest. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 21, 2018

He’s right, of course. Which is why Hillary’s minions are so butthurt:

"And their acolytes." You guys just can't exist without scary shadow machines and cults and kool aid and on and on. I voted for her because I like her and her policies. I looked at her history and didn't see what people like you saw. That's all there is to it. — Tigernan Quinn 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 (@tigerquinn7) March 21, 2018

Because it was. Your opinion is part of the problem. Did you cover Bernie's conflicts of interest? His scandals? No. You didn't care because his last name wasn't clinton. — Nicole tate-naghi (@Nicolen922) March 21, 2018

This primal scream thread is a perfect example of how the Clintons are viciously held to a standard no other politicians are held to. — Lotsa Time (@lotsa_time) March 21, 2018

Josh I generally like your commentary but you have a real blindness on sexism, with Hillary and others as well. — Tanya Poteet (@PoteetTJ) March 21, 2018

She wasn't the greatest. She wasn't Obama. But don't forget she won the popular vote by 3 million. The right wing commentariat has been spewing and fomenting hate and conspiracy theories against the Clintons for literally decades. It is its own cottage industry. — Steven Hilton ☮️⚛️🌎❤️🍺📚🔬🕹 (@mshiltonj) March 21, 2018

Feeling guilty. All of you that fed into the crap from fox news instead of reporting trumps horrendous past should own up to it. — Kolleen bright (@bright_kolleen) March 21, 2018

Oh come ON man!! Fu&$ing learn!!!! Own what you people in the media did and quit saying but Hillary. — Paul Schroder (@Paulnetx) March 21, 2018

