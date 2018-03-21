Ezra Klein has an “unpopular opinion” he needs to get off his chest:
Unpopular opinion: the way the media covered Hillary Clinton's emails did much more to make Donald Trump president than anything Cambridge Analytica, or even Facebook, did. And it was less defensible on the merits.
Mkaaaaay …
Not sure this opinion is unpopular.
Unpopular with whom?
This is not remotely an unpopular opinion on the left https://t.co/armqgs4o3v
Nope. The Left is still bitter over Hillary Clinton managing to lose to Donald Trump. They’ll blame anyone but her for her loss — including the media.
Were the comments she made while visiting India an unpopular opinion as well? https://t.co/rIc0yc7NMy
If only there was some way Hillary could have avoided being under investigation in the first place… https://t.co/Fhwbjic8U3
If only!
You misspelled "incorrect." https://t.co/V4GQcKQARW
Chiefly because it isn’t true.
This critique never comes with a sane explanation of how the media should have covered a presidential candidate being under active FBI investigation, or acknowledges that Trump was blanketed with much, much, much, much more negative coverage
Actually the way the media covered Trump in general 24/7 did far more to elect him than Cambridge Analytica or Hillary’s emails. https://t.co/XdxwukmgFl
But narrative.
"Hillary lost because the media was too hard on her" somehow manages to be an ever dumber take than "Hillary lost because everyone is sexist."
"media was too hard on her"
See, this is why I don't do drugs. They seriously mess with your brain.
