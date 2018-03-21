Ezra Klein has an “unpopular opinion” he needs to get off his chest:

Unpopular opinion: the way the media covered Hillary Clinton's emails did much more to make Donald Trump president than anything Cambridge Analytica, or even Facebook, did. And it was less defensible on the merits. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 21, 2018

Mkaaaaay …

Not sure this opinion is unpopular. — Chris (@760_Cbad) March 21, 2018

Unpopular with whom? — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) March 21, 2018

This is not remotely an unpopular opinion on the left https://t.co/armqgs4o3v — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 21, 2018

Nope. The Left is still bitter over Hillary Clinton managing to lose to Donald Trump. They’ll blame anyone but her for her loss — including the media.

Were the comments she made while visiting India an unpopular opinion as well? https://t.co/rIc0yc7NMy — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) March 21, 2018

If only there was some way Hillary could have avoided being under investigation in the first place… https://t.co/Fhwbjic8U3 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 21, 2018

If only!

Chiefly because it isn’t true. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 21, 2018

This critique never comes with a sane explanation of how the media should have covered a presidential candidate being under active FBI investigation, or acknowledges that Trump was blanketed with much, much, much, much more negative coverage — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 21, 2018

Actually the way the media covered Trump in general 24/7 did far more to elect him than Cambridge Analytica or Hillary’s emails. https://t.co/XdxwukmgFl — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 21, 2018

But narrative.

"Hillary lost because the media was too hard on her" somehow manages to be an ever dumber take than "Hillary lost because everyone is sexist." — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 21, 2018

"media was too hard on her" See, this is why I don't do drugs. They seriously mess with your brain. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 21, 2018

Editor’s note: A tweet from Josh Barro was removed from this post for use in a separate post. You can read that post here.