As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election to a fourth term as Russian president. That rubbed a lot of his critics the wrong way. Critics like David Axelrod:

Was this a congratulatory call to the man who just authorized the use of nerve gas in Britain to murder an opponent and who continues to assault our democracy? https://t.co/gLqNo3Ztmw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 20, 2018

Was David Axelrod asleep the last time around? Just in case, Guy Benson has a reminder for him:

Err, your boss phoned up Putin to congratulate him on his 2012 sham election victory, after he’d invaded a sovereign US ally & amid mysterious deaths of his critics. #TransmitToVladimir #Reset #SmartPower https://t.co/BpRrXnAZsX https://t.co/RFX46Aoo56 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 20, 2018

Awkward.

If it wasn’t for double standards, liberals would have none! — Hal (@aanderson1329) March 20, 2018

Maybe when David’s done pointing fingers at Trump, he can have a chat with Mitt Romney. You know, the guy his boss mocked for warning about the threats posed by Russia.

