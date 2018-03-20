As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election to a fourth term as Russian president. That rubbed a lot of his critics the wrong way. Critics like David Axelrod:

Was David Axelrod asleep the last time around? Just in case, Guy Benson has a reminder for him:

Awkward.

Maybe when David’s done pointing fingers at Trump, he can have a chat with Mitt Romney. You know, the guy his boss mocked for warning about the threats posed by Russia.

