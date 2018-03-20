Over the weekend, Vladimir Putin handily won re-election to a fourth term as Russian president. And we’re sure the election was totally above-board and not shady at all.

Well, anyway, Donald Trump has reportedly called Putin to congratulate him on his big victory:

BREAKING: Kremlin: Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on re-election. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2018

JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he congratulated Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin on his reelection victory, an election in which Putin faced little opposition. https://t.co/oRZrO7vy6q pic.twitter.com/DglJWCYOE8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 20, 2018

.@KremlinRussia_E says Pres Trump phoned congrats to Putin on his re-election and to discuss ongoing warfare in Syria and situation in Ukraine. Kremlin statement says Trump & Putin also discussed possibility of a Summit meeting. WH confirms phone call but has yet to issue readout — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 20, 2018

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Trump congratulated Putin on his election victory during their call this morning. The White House, which said yesterday there was no call scheduled, has not issued a readout yet, but says one is forthcoming. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 20, 2018

Can you believe it?!

If true, this is awful but not surprising. Vladimir Putin attacked American democracy. He just used chemical weapons on the soil of America’s closest ally. And the sham “election” was rigged. Nothing to congratulate. Everything to condemn. https://t.co/lVoCEqph9D — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 20, 2018

Was it not a sham worth condemning the last time around? The Federalist’s Sean Davis dug up these tweets from 2012, which, oddly, didn’t seem to generate much outrage:

Obama Congratulates Putin on Presidential Victory, Praises Russia’s Cooperation on Iran, Afghanistan http://t.co/qnlKS44m via @theblaze TG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 10, 2012

Obama Congratulates Putin on Third Term http://t.co/rQ89pxfL — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 9, 2012

RT @markknoller: WH says Pres Obama did congratulate Vladimir Putin today on his victory in the Russian presidential election. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2012

Pres Obama called Russian Pres-elect & PM Putin to congratulate him on his recent victory in the Russian Presidential election #cnn — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) March 9, 2012

White House read-out of Obama-Putin says Obama did indeed "congratulate" Putin (something Brit PM Cameron did not do) — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 9, 2012

Things sure have changed!