Over the weekend, Vladimir Putin handily won re-election to a fourth term as Russian president. And we’re sure the election was totally above-board and not shady at all.

Well, anyway, Donald Trump has reportedly called Putin to congratulate him on his big victory:

Trending

Can you believe it?!

Was it not a sham worth condemning the last time around? The Federalist’s Sean Davis dug up these tweets from 2012, which, oddly, didn’t seem to generate much outrage:

Things sure have changed!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald Trumpre-electionRussiaVladimir Putin