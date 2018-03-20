As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s brain trust pooled their collective genius to put together a “hockey stick” graph showing the increase in Donald Trump’s tweets about Rober Mueller.

Well, the Washington Free Beacon wrote about it, too:

Unlike so many others, MSNBC host Ari Melber is not amused:

Upset?

Trending

Yes. Because the graphic is effing ridiculous.

If Ari’s so committed to reporting fairly basic points, maybe he could start by reporting the facts to his mindless followers pushing this B.S. narrative about the Free Beacon:

Maybe we should put together a graphic on the Real Journalists who helped spread that lie. We can start with Ari’s MSNBC colleague Katy Tur!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari MelberchartDonald TrumpgraphicMSNBCRobert MuellerWashington Free Beacon