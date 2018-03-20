As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s brain trust pooled their collective genius to put together a “hockey stick” graph showing the increase in Donald Trump’s tweets about Rober Mueller.

Well, the Washington Free Beacon wrote about it, too:

MSNBC Shows Hilariously Unnecessary Chart of Trump’s Tweets on Robert Mueller https://t.co/vKigid0wc9 pic.twitter.com/jctCcddb3g — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 20, 2018

Unlike so many others, MSNBC host Ari Melber is not amused:

Trump does not only work off "impulse." Mueller has been on the job 10 months & Trump didn't tweet his name until the McCabe firing. This is a new deliberate phase. We reported that (fairly basic) point, and apparently it upset the Free Beaconhttps://t.co/WDpQNnv5dw @DavidRutz — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) March 20, 2018

Upset?

It was a silly chart but ahhh.. — Jason Ray (@jray129) March 20, 2018

2>0, groundbreaking stuff — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 20, 2018

Ari, I'm pretty sure next to nothing "upsets" the Free Beacon and that they were basically making fun of the graphic https://t.co/7HAstXlmB1 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 20, 2018

Yes. Because the graphic is effing ridiculous.

Upset? I was fascinated by the trend pic.twitter.com/pIRFP2tEXS — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) March 20, 2018

If Ari’s so committed to reporting fairly basic points, maybe he could start by reporting the facts to his mindless followers pushing this B.S. narrative about the Free Beacon:

Upset the folks who created the dossier. The irony is epic. Still cracks me up that republicans started, bought and paid for the dossier and then sold to democrats for a profit. That is hilarious. — Lance LaPrarie (@sciroccojunky) March 20, 2018

You mean the Free Beacon that was instrumental in starting ‘The Dossier’?

That Free Beacon? — Jeff Schneider (@JSBrklyn) March 20, 2018

You mean the guys that originally funded the Steele Dossier? — Fishin for the truth (@BitterDem2) March 20, 2018

Maybe we should put together a graphic on the Real Journalists who helped spread that lie. We can start with Ari’s MSNBC colleague Katy Tur!