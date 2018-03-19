As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Renaissance man Jim Carrey tweeted out a grotesque portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Carrey took a lot of heat for that, but he can rest easy knowing who’s in his corner:

It’s all gonna be OK now.

Carrey has yet to express any kind of regret over his depiction of Sanders. But now that Kathy Griffin’s going to bat for him, he might actually be ashamed.

Talk about perfect.

***

