As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Renaissance man Jim Carrey tweeted out a grotesque portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey took a lot of heat for that, but he can rest easy knowing who’s in his corner:

It’s all gonna be OK now.

A) On the left is an image @JimCarrey tweeted on 1/30…right is the image of Sarah Sanders. His image of Sanders is not sexist – it's his style of portraying people he believes aren't acting in good faith. That he is being attacked for this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/uNq9pLsv6S — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 19, 2018

C). I also want everyone to know that the day after my Trump image came out, @JimCarrey was one of the first people to call me to offer words of support. I'll never forget it. But even if he didn't, I would still stand up for him. What a ridiculous thing to be outraged about. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 19, 2018

Carrey has yet to express any kind of regret over his depiction of Sanders. But now that Kathy Griffin’s going to bat for him, he might actually be ashamed.

Now that’s funny! — orange (@geeilike) March 19, 2018

Talk about perfect.

The epitome of the blind leading the blind. — I’mYourHuckleberry (@Unicornhunter90) March 19, 2018

When Kathy Griffin climbs aboard, it’s a safe bet that your ship is going to sink a whole lot quicker pic.twitter.com/ADX4kWtRii — The Nick (@TheBookOfNick) March 19, 2018

