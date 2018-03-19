As Twitchy told you on Sunday, Jim Carrey faced a big time backlash after tweeting what appears to be a painted portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

This is Carrey’s tweet:

Sarah’s father Mike Huckabee was less than amused, and hammered Carrey for the hate:

Huckabee defending his daughter set off a lot of lefties who defended Carrey, because #YesAllWomen-style feminism has its exceptions apparently.

