As Twitchy told you on Sunday, Jim Carrey faced a big time backlash after tweeting what appears to be a painted portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Conservatives TRASH Hollywood SCUZZ Jim Carrey for his portrait of 'Monstrous' Sarah Huckabee Sanders https://t.co/cj8GVWxEzf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 19, 2018

Too far? Jim Carrey paints mocking portrait of WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, calls her ‘fake Christian’ | @CarleyShimkus pic.twitter.com/BDC1H8UgFU — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 19, 2018

This is Carrey’s tweet:

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Sarah’s father Mike Huckabee was less than amused, and hammered Carrey for the hate:

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

Huckabee defending his daughter set off a lot of lefties who defended Carrey, because #YesAllWomen-style feminism has its exceptions apparently.