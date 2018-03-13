Given how much screeching Shannon Watts does, it’s not surprising that she apparently doesn’t listen to herself. Still, though, this is some pretty amazing projection right here.

Here’s what happened: Watts got wind of NRATV correspondent Chuck Holton’s “sexist” comments about her.

I can't imagine why I would have blocked this sexist @NRATV gun lobby shill? "First of all, Shannon Watts is clueless. She probably thinks bolt action has something to do with Fifty Shades of Grey." https://t.co/drAB8yjOCS — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 13, 2018

We read the MMFA transcript of Holton’s remarks and — in all honesty — we didn’t see the sexism. What Watts appears to be taking issue with is Holton’s mockery of her freaking out over a .22 caliber bolt action rifle — mockery she absolutely deserved. Holton concluded with this:

So here’s my message to Ms. Watts, which I would have tweeted to her, but alas anyone who disagrees with her gets blocked: Shannon, maybe you should just be quiet for a little bit. The adults are trying to work here.

Unless “misogyny” has been redefined as “embarrassing me by pointing out dumb things I say and do” we fail to see the misogyny in Holton’s remarks. But when Watts finds an opportunity to play the victim card, she just can’t pass it up:

The @NRA can't reconcile its desire to sell guns to women with its misogyny. Their most common attacks against me: I'm dumb, I'm ugly, I drink boxed wine, I take Xanax, I'm oversexed, I'm astroturf (paid for by men), I lie… All attempts to try to intimidate and silence women. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 13, 2018

Reminder: This is the woman who sneered at Bethany Mandel for wanting to defend herself and her family from legitimate safety threats. The woman who dismissed Mandel’s past hardships — including the deaths of both of her parents — because of Mandel’s “white privilege.” The woman who, rather than apologize for her awfulness and inhumanity, blocked Mandel on Twitter.

And now Shannon Watts is the victim? Please.

Nice victim card. Meanwhile, you demonize the rest of us for supporting our 2nd Amendment rights. — Diego Meyer (@MrDiegoMeyer) March 13, 2018

