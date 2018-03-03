Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action tried to get everybody to join her in pushing the panic button over what’s available for legal purchase for 18 to 20-year-olds:

Ooh! Scary, right? Well, maybe, but only if “appearance” is the only measure.

That’s a .22 Shannon. Just stop it. — I am the reaper (@ac130reaper) March 2, 2018

LOL! Thats .22 bolt action…. https://t.co/n0cnR5LxnO — The Agent of Chaos 🚁 (@WootpoolTheMad) March 3, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.

That's a bolt-action, .22-caliber rifle. It's used for target practice and hunting small critters/varmints. That's literally no different, functionally, than this rifle pictured below…it just "looks scarier". ffs. And you wonder why "common sense" gun legislation never passes. pic.twitter.com/LzzvDg5UIJ — Tuck Chodd (@luthiermark) March 2, 2018

.22 caliber rimfire rifle. Just because it looks evil doesn’t mean it is. — Alex Strylowski (@ComeNTakeThem) March 2, 2018

That's a bolt action rimfire rifle. This level of ignorance is unacceptable. — MP (@pana_youth) March 2, 2018

That's… that's a bolt action .22 My 13 yo daughter has one. https://t.co/ltEI40w34U — Aaron (@Vines_N_Cattle) March 3, 2018

It’s a bolt action .22 rifle suitable for killing small squirrels, one shot at a time. My 8 year old shoots one like it safely. But it looks scary to you so you fling up this dumb tweet. You need to actually know something about guns before you get to debate them, sweety. https://t.co/WlFrmNlY7o — Stuck In LA with Zombies (@stucknLAwzmbies) March 3, 2018

This is litterly a bolt action 22lr. How ignorant are you? — My Info (@wellhellonurse) March 3, 2018

This is proof

A) They don't know what they're talking about (.22lr bolt action). It's just scary looking and black

B) They do want to take everything. https://t.co/uYwovCopSq — Boomstick Jefe (@LakesFirearmsTr) March 3, 2018

Has your brain been deprived of oxygen or are you always this stupid? It's a bolt action rifle in 22 caliber https://t.co/W1LD5q9asN — SL8 (@OldManBody) March 3, 2018

shitlibs now wanna ban bolt-action 22LR, but it's not a slippery slope or anything https://t.co/E4Cv36weDi — YUUGE Tariff Fan (@vortmax79) March 3, 2018

I shot a comparable rifle when I was 10. https://t.co/7XhRlBpMk8 — Mr X the Ever-Living 🇸🇴 (@GlomarNeverDies) March 3, 2018

That's a bolt action .22, and those haven't been used in any shooting. You can get airguns that shoot the pellet faster, and fire just as quick. — Yooper (@Yoop3rman) March 2, 2018

Shannon that’s actually a bolt action. It has all the same furniture as an AR but it’s bolt action not even semi auto. — Kuato Lives🌹 (@LivesKuato) March 2, 2018

Beclowning themselves like never before. So stupid it hurts. https://t.co/sMqK0fC8kh — Mr P♤♤♧ (@BayonetDivision) March 3, 2018

Another laughable lesson from noted firearm expert Shannon Watts has completed.

