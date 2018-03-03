Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action tried to get everybody to join her in pushing the panic button over what’s available for legal purchase for 18 to 20-year-olds:

Ooh! Scary, right? Well, maybe, but only if “appearance” is the only measure.

Fact check: TRUE.

Trending

Another laughable lesson from noted firearm expert Shannon Watts has completed.

***

Related:

Will Moms Demand & Everytown ignore THIS detail about CMU shooting to keep heaping blame on NRA?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentgun controlMoms Demand ActionNRAShannon Watts