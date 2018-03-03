As Twitchy told you yesterday, there was terrible news out of Central Michigan University after a student shot his parents on campus.

Many immediately began blaming or at least implicating the NRA out of kneejerk reaction.

When more details to the story are revealed, we’d be interested in knowing exactly what liberals think the NRA could have done to prevent the tragedy:

Unfortunately some of these details will probably be left out when it gets written into the liberal narrative:

Yes it is.

