As Twitchy told you yesterday, there was terrible news out of Central Michigan University after a student shot his parents on campus.

Many immediately began blaming or at least implicating the NRA out of kneejerk reaction.

More breaking news brought to you by the NRA …. Central Michigan shooting: University responds to report of shots fired, says suspect at large – live updates https://t.co/359qPMxbWw via @CBSNews — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 2, 2018

Since Parkland shooting: A gun was fired unintentionally at a K-12 school in Florida A Georgia teacher fired a gun inside class An Ohio 7th grader brought a semiautomatic rifle to school. He planned a mass shooting but killed himself instead Now Central Michigan University — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 2, 2018

Yesterday Trump tweeted about his good (great) meeting w/the NRA.

This morning the White House backtracked Trump's support for Universal background checks.

This morning two students were shot & killed at Central Michigan University. Vote. Them. Out. #MarchForOurLives — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) March 2, 2018

Yesterday Trump Met with the NRA. This Morning the White House walked back Trump's support for universal background checks. Moments ago, another school shooting took place at Central Michigan University So basically nothing will be done once against… Unless We Keep fighting — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 2, 2018

When more details to the story are revealed, we’d be interested in knowing exactly what liberals think the NRA could have done to prevent the tragedy:

The gun used in the CMU shooting was registered to a Bellwood police officer, one of the victims who was killed: https://t.co/BmNmvJFYdr — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 3, 2018

Unfortunately some of these details will probably be left out when it gets written into the liberal narrative:

OH dear there goes all of the points that @teamtrace and @everytown will try to make School shooting, under age gunowner But they will report it as both a School and a DV shooting .@GunFreeZone — Col Bloodnock (@RubgyFan) March 3, 2018

Like I said, son took father's legally registered firearm.

Domestic violence

Everytown will misleadingly classify as a school shooting based solely on location.

SO VERY SAD https://t.co/NhlaCqHg4a — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 3, 2018

