As if Chris Matthews’ prediction about Mike Pompeo putting us on the path to “stupid war” weren’t disqualifying enough, this bombshell from MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle threatens to derail Pompeo’s career as U.S. Secretary of State before it even begins:

REMINDER-Pompeo was the single largest recipient of campaign funds from Koch Bros in 2010.

He came out of the same Wichita,Kansas, biz community where Koch family’s oil-and-gas conglomerate is headquartered.

Pompeo built his own company with seed money from Koch Venture Capital. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 13, 2018

Is Harry Reid ghostwriting Stephanie’s tweets or something?

Good to know that when the Left has nothing else, they’ll always have Koch Derangement Syndrome.

Because Democrats never take money from wealthy donors!

What about a State Department run by a woman whose foundation took millions of dollars in donations from Russia? Would that be worse?

