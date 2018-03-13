As if Chris Matthews’ prediction about Mike Pompeo putting us on the path to “stupid war” weren’t disqualifying enough, this bombshell from MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle threatens to derail Pompeo’s career as U.S. Secretary of State before it even begins:

Is Harry Reid ghostwriting Stephanie’s tweets or something?

Good to know that when the Left has nothing else, they’ll always have Koch Derangement Syndrome.

Because Democrats never take money from wealthy donors!

What about a State Department run by a woman whose foundation took millions of dollars in donations from Russia? Would that be worse?

