Well, that’s it. Mike Pompeo can’t be secretary of state now. Confused? Just let Chris Matthews explain:

Too bad passion is no substitute for sanity.

We certainly don’t want to stand up to Iran! Not when we could be preventing war by sending them pallets of cash!

Well, Chris?

