Well, that’s it. Mike Pompeo can’t be secretary of state now. Confused? Just let Chris Matthews explain:

"During the campaign, Trump talked about an end to all these wars … If he goes with Pompeo to a hawkish position on Iran, what's that going to look like? It looks to me like a stupid war in the works." @HardballChris on Trump firing Tillerson. pic.twitter.com/l3t0pRkvaj — Hardball (@hardball) March 13, 2018

I love how you put it straight out there Chris with all that passion. — Kristin Rawlings (@KristinRawling5) March 13, 2018

Too bad passion is no substitute for sanity.

The Republicans forgot why we cut a deal with Iran; it was that or war. Trump campaigned on an end to stupid wars, but it looks like he'll push us into another one with Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State. — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) March 13, 2018

We certainly don’t want to stand up to Iran! Not when we could be preventing war by sending them pallets of cash!

I'd rather go to war than have given them billions just to sit back and watch half a million Syrians die as Russia gains more power in the region. I thought we were wanting to fight Russia Chris, why are you siding with Russia? https://t.co/pEWXHMzUra — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 13, 2018

Well, Chris?